A Must Try: This Blackberry Collagen Latte From mbg & Australian Cafe Two Hands

A Must Try: This Blackberry Collagen Latte From mbg & Australian Cafe Two Hands

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
collagen Latte

Image by Abby Maker / mbg creative

March 11, 2022 — 13:50 PM

Heading to the South by Southwest Music Festival? We are too, it turns out—well, at least one of our supplements is. For the duration of the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Festival, Two Hands will be featuring the Blackberry Collagen Latte by mindbodygreen exclusively at their Austin, Texas location. This means from now until Sunday, March 20, 2022, you can get your hands on this delicious latte that’s packed full of health benefits.* 

mindbodygreen and Two Hands have a long history, supporting one another since 2014. “Two Hands has been one of our family’s favorite restaurants for delicious, health-forward food for years,” founders and co-CEOs of mindbodygreen Jason and Colleen Wachob said. 

Two Hands recently opened a location in Austin, which is quite the expansion beyond their original New York locations. As Henry Roberts, founder and CEO of Two Hands said, “SXSW is a great opportunity to collaborate with like-minded brands, and as we headed into our first SXSW with our brick-and-mortar store on South Congress open, mindbodygreen was at the top of our list.” 

And specifically, the mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+. This delectable chocolate collagen blend is made with organic cocoa and organic monk fruit with zero sugar and no unpleasant aftertaste. It contains eight unique beauty and gut-centric bioactives, micronutrients, and antioxidants.* You may have heard the buzz that supplementing collagen has tons of health and beauty benefits*—but certainly it has never tasted quite this good. 

mindbodygreen x two hands latte cup

Image by mbg creative

What’s in this concoction you may wonder? Here’s the recipe: 

Not in Austin? No problem—we’re sharing the drink so you can try it at home, too. “We all know the combination of chocolate and espresso was made in heaven, but we thought a little extra zing of blackberry would take this unique latte to the next level,” Roberts said about the unique ingredient list. And yes, it can be served hot or cold.

Ingredients:

How to: 

  • For hot: Pour a shot of espresso, and add the blackberry syrup. Steam and froth your milk of choice, and mix the milk with the espresso and syrup blend. Add the scoop of collagen and mix until dissolved. Top with a thin layer of foam.
  • For cold: Mix espresso, blackberry syrup, and your milk of choice. Add a scoop of the collagen and mix until dissolved. Add ice.  

Beyond the specially crafted recipe, the product also comes in a custom cup to celebrate the collaboration. 

The takeaway. 

No matter if you’re an Austin native, SXSW-attendee, or just a fan of skin-supporting coffee concoctions (personally, I’m the latter), you can try out the new Blackberry Collagen Latte by mindbodygreen. You’ll love it for the taste now—and then the loads of benefits later, too.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
