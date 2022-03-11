Heading to the South by Southwest Music Festival? We are too, it turns out—well, at least one of our supplements is. For the duration of the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Festival, Two Hands will be featuring the Blackberry Collagen Latte by mindbodygreen exclusively at their Austin, Texas location. This means from now until Sunday, March 20, 2022, you can get your hands on this delicious latte that’s packed full of health benefits.*

mindbodygreen and Two Hands have a long history, supporting one another since 2014. “Two Hands has been one of our family’s favorite restaurants for delicious, health-forward food for years,” founders and co-CEOs of mindbodygreen Jason and Colleen Wachob said.

Two Hands recently opened a location in Austin, which is quite the expansion beyond their original New York locations. As Henry Roberts, founder and CEO of Two Hands said, “SXSW is a great opportunity to collaborate with like-minded brands, and as we headed into our first SXSW with our brick-and-mortar store on South Congress open, mindbodygreen was at the top of our list.”

And specifically, the mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+. This delectable chocolate collagen blend is made with organic cocoa and organic monk fruit with zero sugar and no unpleasant aftertaste. It contains eight unique beauty and gut-centric bioactives, micronutrients, and antioxidants.* You may have heard the buzz that supplementing collagen has tons of health and beauty benefits*—but certainly it has never tasted quite this good.