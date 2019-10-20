Celebrating 10 Years Of mbg: 10 Things We Believe To Be True

In a world full of information, health is hardly ever black and white. Instead of being discouraged by the shades of gray, we should let them motivate us to dig deeper. Sometimes, even after all the personalized treatment in the world, there are no easy answers and that's okay. The more that science continues to discover about the human body, the more we are struck by what a resilient miracle and teacher it really is.

Thank you for following along with us over the last 10 years. We're so excited for the next decade of exploring what happens when soul & science connect.

With gratitude,

Jason and Colleen Wachob