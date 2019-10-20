Celebrating 10 Years Of mbg: 10 Things We Believe To Be True
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
1. We're all unique individuals.
The road to well-being is a long and winding one, and nobody has the same experience on it. The research that has come out on the gut microbiome, our second genome, alone—that there are millions upon millions of microorganisms living in your digestive tract that make up their own unique "fingerprint" of sorts—is enough to remind us that no two bodies are the same. And that's the best part! The journey is all about understanding yourself and being flexible and adaptable to change.
2. Environmental well-being is paramount.
There's a reason that mindbodygreen is one word and not three. We believe that true well-being comes from the union of mind, body, and environmental health. We can't be truly healthy if our planet is sick—and it's high time to wake up to that reality.
3. You can't overstate the importance of mental well-being.
The CDC estimates that 50% of Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disease in their lifetime, and mental illnesses are now the third most common cause of hospitalization in the U.S. for people ages 18-44. We can all agree that this is a crisis, and we need to destigmatize mental illness and have a more open dialogue around mental health. After all, your most important relationship is the one you have with yourself.
4. Both Eastern and Western medicine work and are not mutually exclusive.
We live in an overprescribed society, but Western medicine can be essential. While acupuncture can be helpful for dealing with chronic pain or lessening the symptoms of menopause, when you have a Staph infection, antibiotics are what will save you.
5. Sometimes simpler is better.
When in doubt, go back to basics: Breathe, eat clean, and prioritize movement—even if it's just a few minutes' worth. (Hey, research shows that a 10-minute HIIT workout boosts your endurance and heart health just as much as a 50-minute gym session does.) Making simple, consistent changes over time is what's most effective. But that doesn't mean those changes are easy to make!
6. Being an educated consumer is the key to optimal health.
There are a lot of products out there vying for your attention and wellness-washing now runs rampant. We live in a world where things are moving fast. (It's hard to believe that the Impossible Burger went from relative unknown to a fixture on Burger King menus in less than a year.) There are so many different options and labels, but it doesn't always mean that they're good for you. Ultimately, you need to become the most educated buyer you can. The best consumer is a conscious, educated one and the best products are trusted, science-backed, and proven to work.
7. You need to follow the research and listen to the experts.
What we’ve seen in wellness is that things become trends and then people want to jump in. We live in an age of 23-year-old life coaches and, as Michael Pollan writes in his new book, people in airports with signs for ayahuasca ceremonies instead of taxis. We believe that everyone has something to offer, but well-being advice is best doled out by seasoned experts who are credentialed in their respective fields.
8. Listen to your body.
In a world of fad diets and quick fixes, what works for you might not work for me. It's a personal journey to find out what you need. That's why we're big believers in tuning in to your own body. We lean on practices like breath work, yoga, and meditation to help us slow down and tune it. Once we do so, oftentimes we find that what our body is craving isn't necessarily what we were expecting.
9. Connection is at the core of well-being.
Despite an increase in technology that claims to connect us, we're as isolated as ever—with 40% of U.S. adults reporting feelings of loneliness. Make no mistake about it, this isolation has implications on our health: Loneliness can make us 50% more likely to die prematurely according to one scientific review. The "law of sacred reciprocity [is] we have to give as much as we receive in equal measure, just like the breath...this is the primary spiritual law of many of the indigenous communities," Lissa Rankin, M.D. told the group at this year's revitalize. Never underestimate the healing power of giving and receiving in community. Because we are all spiritually connected.
10. Sometimes there are no easy answers.
In a world full of information, health is hardly ever black and white. Instead of being discouraged by the shades of gray, we should let them motivate us to dig deeper. Sometimes, even after all the personalized treatment in the world, there are no easy answers and that's okay. The more that science continues to discover about the human body, the more we are struck by what a resilient miracle and teacher it really is.
Thank you for following along with us over the last 10 years. We're so excited for the next decade of exploring what happens when soul & science connect.
With gratitude,
Jason and Colleen Wachob
