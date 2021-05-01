Astrologers Are Sensing Spring Awakening In The Air This Week: Here's Your Horoscope
The next week brings a double shot of curious, communicative energy. Here's your horoscope from the AstroTwins.
Signals get a Space-X level boost starting Monday, May 3 when messenger Mercury slides into home base, cascading through Gemini until July 11.
Time to peek out of our cocoons—cautiously, of course—and redefine what it means to be a social butterfly, 2021-style. Kindred spirits may be a DM away, and an energizing conversation could quickly evolve into a videochat or an offline meetup.
One catch: Mercury will spin retrograde from May 29 to June 22, which is why the planet is hovering in Gemini for three times its normal span. While the backspin can put the "mess" in "messaging," it will also bring a crucial opportunity to clear the air with people who've been manipulating you in any way. Once the playing field is leveled, you'll either start fresh or find a better way to blend your personalities.
No matter what your social style, Gemini is all about #Twinning. Pair up on projects, or find a go-to buddy for beach trips and dancing under the stars.
Looking for a summer distraction? Since Gemini rules the hands, get those DIY dreams in motion. The crafters and makers will truly enjoy this tactile phase. Writers, teachers, and media makers, too—sharing information and ideas is what Mercury in Gemini loves.
Unfortunately, this quicksilver energy won't give us the longest attention spans. Our interests could change daily…hourly even…so committing to our craft could take some extra discipline.
Thursday’s starmap sizzles with seduction as Venus in Taurus and scintillating Pluto in Capricorn form a vivacious trine.
Unspoken chemistry could become utterly exothermic, and basically impossible to resist. Even better? With both planets in stable earth signs, connections forged could stand the test of time.
This is the day to plan a heart-to-heart with the one you adore. Your spring fling could quickly evolve into your summer lover, or, if you’re in a long-term relationship, you might arrive at an agreement about the next major step to take as a pair. But think with your rational brain, not just the reptilian one! The power of attraction can be overwhelming with Pluto’s scorching intensity. Add hedonistic Venus to the equation and all common sense flies out the window.
There's a bright line between stoking Cupid’s embers and playing with fire. Find it, flag it, then, steer clear of taboo temptations. Well, until the weekend at least…
An irrepressible spring awakening begins this Saturday, May 8 as ardent Venus flits into Gemini until June 2.
Last year, Venus spent an extra-long time in this sign—from April 3 to August 7—due to a retrograde that went down from May 13 to June 25, 2020. Whatever got stirred up then could reach its next evolution. Whether you're calling it quits or forging ahead, you'll only have four weeks of this fun-yet-unsettling energy to parse through.
Venus in Gemini helps with communication—and that means listening, too, not just delivering long monologues. Practice mirroring back what your partner said instead of rushing to respond. When people feel heard, they feel loved.
Venus in Gemini is sure to bring some sultry exchanges, but no coasting on good looks alone. Bring your best conversational skills to the mix—and if you don't have anything to talk about, let that be your cue to culturally edify yourself. Sapiosexuals will rule the game while Venus hovers in this intellectually stimulating sign. There won't be any need to practice clever opening gambits. Although, personally, we do enjoy a good, "What's your sign?" as a lead-magnet!