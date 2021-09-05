Maternal ambivalence describes the greatly conflicted emotions that a woman can feel toward her child, ranging from love and affection to frustration and anger. Often, a mother can experience all of these emotions at the same time.

In fact, the data shows that as many as 40% of mothers report feeling indifferent toward their babies initially. But in today's societal expectations of the "perfect" mother who unilaterally feels a sense of consistent fulfillment on her mothering journey, it's all too easy to internalize messages that these feelings are unnatural or wrong.

The seemingly simple notion that all women have a "maternal instinct" that inherently allows them to naturally and easily care for and want children is an erroneous and dangerous viewpoint. These notions are perpetuated by the lack of open discourse around our mixed emotions in motherhood, as well as the rosier side of motherhood being perpetually displayed in our social media feeds.