Like many other beauty TikTok tips, mascara cocktailing has actually been a makeup artist trick for years. “Mixing and matching mascara is something that's been done forever, but I do love the cute ‘cocktail’ analogy,” notes makeup artist Jenny Patinkin. “Some mascaras are formulated for length, some for volume, some for curl, and some for extended wear. Applying your own mascara cocktail can help you tick all the boxes you could possibly want.”

Want to thicken up your lashes but also crave some doll-like length? Apply a lengthening formula underneath a volumizing product to achieve all of your doe-eyed dreams. Looking for lashes so lifted they kiss your brow bone yet fluffy enough to resemble falsies? Pair a thickening tube with a curl-enhancing product. You get the idea.

Of course, clean mascaras themselves have become much more elevated lately, with innovative formulas that rival the drama you’d once only get from a traditional tube. “You can much more easily find one product that will do everything you want it to,” notes Patinkin, but you can always cocktail for some extra oomph.