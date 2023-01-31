From Sweet To Savory, Maple Syrup From Canada Is A Staple In This R.D.’s Pantry

MR: Unlike most sweeteners on the market, pure maple syrup contains a bonus of vitamins and minerals! I have been a fan of maple syrup for years and I love the rich flavor and boost of nutrients in my recipes.

Pure maple syrup is an excellent source of manganese. One serving (two tablespoons) carries 35 percent of the daily value of manganese. This mineral plays many important roles in the body including the processing of cholesterol, carbohydrates, and protein, and may also be involved in supporting bone formation. Pure maple syrup is also a good source of riboflavin—one serving contains 15 percent of the daily value. Riboflavin, also known as vitamin B2, plays an important role in the growth, development, and function of cells in the body, red blood cell production, and supporting the release of energy from proteins.

Additional nutrients in pure maple syrup include calcium, thiamin, potassium and copper. In addition to these nutrients, scientists have discovered more than 67 different plant compounds or polyphenols, nine of which are unique to pure maple syrup. One of these polyphenols, named Quebecol, naturally forms when the sap is boiled to produce maple syrup.