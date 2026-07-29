This Under-Diagnosed Condition Has The Same Symptoms As Perimenopause
Do you have irregular (or missed) periods? Maybe your sleep is off, you're having hot flashes, or your mood has felt harder to manage than usual.
You chalk it up to stress, a busy season, or just your body being unpredictable. But for some women, those changes are the first sign of premature ovarian insufficiency (POI), a condition where the ovaries stop functioning normally before age 40. Beyond fertility, POI carries real long-term risks for bone, heart, and mental health.
A new survey of 411 physicians suggests many women still aren't getting the care they need to address those risks.
What is POI?
POI is more than an early menopause. When estrogen drops before age 40, the body loses a hormone that plays a key role in maintaining bone density, cardiovascular health, and mood regulation. Despite this, diagnosis is often delayed and management is inconsistent across specialties.
For this study, researchers surveyed practicing physicians in the United Arab Emirates, including primary care doctors, gynecologists, and endocrinologists, to see how well their real-world practices aligned with international guidelines for POI diagnosis and management.
The questionnaire was benchmarked against British Menopause Society (BMS) guidance, one of the leading frameworks for POI care.
Most physicians recognized the symptoms, but far fewer followed through on diagnosis & treatment
Nearly all respondents (92%) could spot POI symptoms, but recognition didn't translate to action. Only 1 in 5 clinicians followed the evidence-based diagnostic standard—two FSH blood tests taken 4 to 6 weeks apart—and fewer than half asked about urogenital or sexual symptoms.
Treatment gaps were just as wide. Specialists were more than twice as likely as primary care doctors to start hormone therapy (65.2% vs. 29.2%), a meaningful divide since most women bring period concerns to a GP first.
Bone density scans were ordered by only about half of clinicians, and while nearly 80% saw emotional distress in their POI patients, fewer than half consistently referred them for mental health support.
A third endorsed at least one treatment not supported by guidelines; including PRP, stem cell therapy, and traditional medicine.
What the gaps mean for women
These stats reinforce that women are waiting months or years for a diagnosis that could change the course of their long-term health.
Estrogen protects bones, the heart, and mood. When it drops before 40 and goes untreated, the risks compound over time. Hormone therapy is the evidence-based way to close that gap; not just to manage symptoms, but to protect long-term health.
Yet most women bring period concerns to their GP first, and primary care doctors were far less likely to start treatment than specialists.
And while most clinicians in this study saw emotional distress in their POI patients, fewer than half consistently referred them for mental health support.
If your periods have changed before 40, here's what to ask your doctor
- Don't wait it out: Irregular or absent periods in women under 40 warrant evaluation. Ask your provider whether POI should be ruled out, especially if you've had more than four months of changes
- Know the diagnostic standard: A POI diagnosis requires two FSH blood tests taken 4 to 6 weeks apart, not just one. If your provider orders only a single test, ask whether a follow-up is needed
- Ask about hormone therapy: If you're diagnosed with POI, hormone therapy is the evidence-based standard of care. It's recommended to continue until at least the natural age of menopause to protect bone and cardiovascular health
- Request a bone density scan: Guidelines recommend a baseline scan at diagnosis. If your provider hasn't mentioned it, ask
- Seek mental health support: Psychological care is part of evidence-based POI management. If you're struggling emotionally after a diagnosis, a referral to a therapist or counselor is appropriate and worth asking for. If you're unsure whether what you're feeling is typical anxiety or something more, that conversation is worth having too
- Be cautious of unproven treatments: PRP, stem cell therapy, and certain traditional medicine approaches are not supported by current guidelines for POI. If a provider recommends them, ask for the evidence
The takeaway
The gap between POI guidelines and real-world care is wide. For women under 40, that gap has consequences for bone, heart, and mental health. Making sure you're working with a practitioner that listens to you, will run the necessary, and is informed about appropriate treatment options is crucial. Don't just accept what you're experiencing as part of perimenopause, and