As soon as I got to the airport back home in Raleigh, I did something I hadn’t done in ten years: I sat down at Five Guys and had a hamburger.

I hadn’t eaten any form of ground meat in a decade. I had also carefully removed the skin from every piece of chicken, and I hadn’t had fried foods or any fat-filled additive like mayo or butter either. I’d been a model of clean eating, filling my plate with fruits, vegetables, fish, (skinless) chicken, and whole grains. Dried mango slices were my splurge food. In the name of good health (and some amount of vanity), I had tamped down the urge to eat for joy; “I don’t eat for taste,” I’d once proudly declared to my friends while itemizing the calorie count and grams of protein on the plate in front of me.

Even still, I had now nearly died several times—and it was hard to keep up the pretense that food was the culprit. Indeed, my own well-nourished body had turned on itself. I’m not sure if it was my realization that pristine nutrition can take you only so far toward the uncertain state of good health (a “stronger” immune system was actually the last thing I needed) or the fact that I’d been fed through a feeding tube for weeks, but as I walked through that airport, my carnivorism was reawakened. I no longer saw the wisdom in cutting off a channel to joy.

I savored that hamburger. It was like a feast after a long, abstemious Lent—or that first solid meal after you have the flu.