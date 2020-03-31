4 Life Lessons From An Immunologist Who Faced An Incurable Disease

One of the main reasons Fajgenbaum was able to survive is because he didn’t know how long his healing journey would ultimately be. While he battled this illness time and time again for many months, he didn’t exactly know which time—or day—could be his last. That said, he was able to sustain enough energy to fight the disease, day by day.

In this case, not knowing what was in store for him made him stronger—it allowed him to focus on the day at-hand, rather than the long road he would ultimately have to take.

“I know it's a cliche, but because I literally was just fighting for that day and I didn't know what was in my future, I could do that,” he adds. “I can fight today, I'm going to fight to breathe, I'm going to fight to survive today—that was kind of how it was early on.”