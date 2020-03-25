Be Your Own Healer: 3 Ways You Can Practice Energy Healing At Home
In terms of home projects, there's no shortage of DIY activities you can do during your COVID-19 quarantine. There are new recipes you can make, desk space you can organize, and beauty hacks galore.
And according to Deborah Hanekamp (aka Mama Medicine), there's one more project that's home-friendly: energy healing.
While she works as an energy healer herself, she says that we have the power to cleanse our energy and make space for positivity and growth. "When we look within, you'll notice that we have a lot of resources available to us in our own home and in our own hearts," she tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.
That said, we ultimately have all the resources we need to be our own energy healer. Here are three easy ways to cultivate that healing, straight from Mama Medicine herself. Negative energy, begone.
1. Set up a healing space.
According to Hanekamp, you can set up a little space for yourself in your own home, whether it's a small corner in your bedroom or a full-on ritual bath.
"Create a place where you can step aside, even if it's a tiny corner with a meditation cushion, a journal, and a candle," she says.
If you want to go the bath route, simply turn on the water to whatever temperature you prefer (being comfortable is key, she says). Grab some baking soda, salt, and rosemary from your spice rack, and sprinkle them over the water. "Rosemary brings in a divine, mothering, gentle energy," Hanekamp tells me.
Then grab some stones or seashells in order to connect with nature (more on that later) and place them in the bath with you. Then simply turn off the lights, maybe light a candle or play some relaxing music, and enjoy the silence with some meditation or breathwork.
No matter what your healing space may look like, feel free to experiment with whatever feels comfortable to you. Comfort, after all, is great for energy healing—as Hanekamp says, "You're more likely to use the medicine if the medicine is sweet."
2. Connect with nature.
A connection to nature is important, says Hanekamp, as you want to include all the elements in your energy healing practice. "When we're more connected to nature, we're more connected to the truth of who we are because we have all the elements within us," she explains. That said, energy healing is dependent on that human-nature connection.
Connecting to nature becomes even more important now during this time of social distancing, as we might not be able to connect physically with nature as easily—it takes some creativity, to say the least.
Hanekamp agrees, as she explains how you can connect with nature even if you can’t necessarily go outside: “Connect to nature with natural elements you already have in your home, maybe seashells, a candle, even a bowl of water. Just remind yourself that you’re in nature.”
Once you establish this connection to nature, you might be able to clear some of that anxious energy you might be feeling. Think about it: Nature has existed since, well, forever—it has gone through many hardships and perseveres. That thought alone might help you calm a growing COVID-induced panic.
Take it from Hanekamp: “Nature always knows what to do to take care of herself, and you are nature.”
3. Embrace mystery.
The final (perhaps most important) step to remember as you clear yourself of negative energy is to embrace mystery. A difficult feat, as many of us can feel anxious or frustrated from a lack of control. And in the case of COVID-19, no one seems to know the answers.
But rather than feeling anxious, Hanekamp says embracing this unknown is essential for healing and spiritual growth. “Now is the moment to get really comfortable with the unknown,” she says. “When we embrace mystery, there’s so much creative potential in that place, of not having everything figured out all the time.”
What she means is, we will come out of this experience with amazing, positive energy if we learn to embrace the mystery of it all. Rather than approaching the unknown with fear, approach it with a glee of what’s to come—this mindset can be empowering for us individually and as a human race, Hanekamp explains.
With these energy healing tips, chances are you’ll come out of the quarantine feeling more connected to your mind and body than when you came in. Feel free to add “energy healing” to your growing list of at-home quarantine activities!
