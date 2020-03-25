Be Your Own Healer: 3 Ways You Can Practice Energy Healing At Home

In terms of home projects, there's no shortage of DIY activities you can do during your COVID-19 quarantine. There are new recipes you can make, desk space you can organize, and beauty hacks galore.

And according to Deborah Hanekamp (aka Mama Medicine), there's one more project that's home-friendly: energy healing.

While she works as an energy healer herself, she says that we have the power to cleanse our energy and make space for positivity and growth. "When we look within, you'll notice that we have a lot of resources available to us in our own home and in our own hearts," she tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

That said, we ultimately have all the resources we need to be our own energy healer. Here are three easy ways to cultivate that healing, straight from Mama Medicine herself. Negative energy, begone.