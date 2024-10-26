Although, this nutrient-dense oil is quite thick, which is why Newman sticks to a prewash treatment. If you have really dry hair and scalp, you can apply it from root to tip, but if you tend to have an oilier scalp, coat your lengths to ends before letting it sit for at least 30 minutes (or overnight). Rinse thoroughly, shampoo and condition as usual, and your hair should have noticeably more bounce, hydration, and overall luster—Newman's silky waves are proof.