Here's a go-to tip makeup artists swear by: Take a lip liner and draw a diagonal line from the top of one peak until it reaches the bottom of your top lip. Repeat on the other side, crossing the two lines so it creates an X shape. Then, take your lip color du jour and apply, using the X as a guide. The liner acts like a stencil, just like tracing the perimeter of your lips can help you map out the color.