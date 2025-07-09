Each face shape may require a slight tweak, but if you're just looking for lift, you can stick to Compton's universal tip: "Place the blush on the highest point of your cheekbone, underneath the outer corner of your eye, and blend up toward the hairline and in toward your pupil to diffuse." Again, a higher blush placement creates more of a sculpted look, while blush on the apples offers more of a soft roundness.