This 2-Year Study Found A Sustainable Approach To Nutrition For Healthy Aging

For this study, researchers were focused on what happens to diet quality and nutritional adequacy in health adults who ate a reduced calorie diet for two years. They looked at data from the CALERIE 2 trial2 , a study that enrolled 218 healthy adults without obesity and split them into two groups: one was asked to reduce calorie intake by 25% (while receiving extensive nutrition eduction), and the other ate normally. Researchers collected detailed food records at multiple points over two full years (at baseline and at months 6, 12, 18, and 24).