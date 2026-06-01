This 2-Year Study Found A Sustainable Approach To Nutrition For Healthy Aging
When most people hear "calorie restriction," they picture hunger, deprivation, and a half-empty plate. Decades of crash diets have conditioned us to associate eating less with feeling worse. But not all calorie-restricted diets are depriving. Thoughtfully curated ones (that still meet nutritional requirements) can support long-term health, as excess weight gain (particularly, excess fat accumulation) over time is a risk factor for many chronic diseases.
However, most studies have investigated the metabolic effects of a calorie restriction for folks who have been diagnosed with obesity. Less is known about the impacts for those who are "healthy". That''s exactly what a new study set out to investigate1. Here's what you need to know
About the study
For this study, researchers were focused on what happens to diet quality and nutritional adequacy in health adults who ate a reduced calorie diet for two years. They looked at data from the CALERIE 2 trial2, a study that enrolled 218 healthy adults without obesity and split them into two groups: one was asked to reduce calorie intake by 25% (while receiving extensive nutrition eduction), and the other ate normally. Researchers collected detailed food records at multiple points over two full years (at baseline and at months 6, 12, 18, and 24).
This study looked at that food intake data and examined what actually happened to participants' diet quality and nutritional intake throughout that period.
Food choices improved
Participants who reduced their calories improved their diet quality across every measure used in the analysis. They scored higher on the Healthy Eating Index (a tool that tracks how closely someone's eating aligns with evidence-based dietary guidelines) and their diets became measurably less inflammatory over time.
Both shifts point to a genuine move toward more whole foods, vegetables, and nutrient-rich choices, not just smaller portions of the same foods.
Nutritional adequacy held steady, too
A common concerns about reducing calorie intake is that eating less means getting less of the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients your body needs.
Even while consuming fewer total calories, participants maintained adequate intake across key nutrients (no new deficiencies emerged). This likely reflects the fact that all participants in the calorie restriction group received dietary education and support throughout the trial, which appears to have nudged them toward smarter food choices rather than simply eating less of everything.
A supporting analysis3 from an earlier phase of the CALERIE trial found a similar pattern: calorie restriction interventions ranging from 10% to 30% over six months to one year did not compromise diet quality or nutritional adequacy.
The 12% reality check
The trial targeted a 25% calorie reduction, which is a significant cut that would be difficult for most people to sustain. What participants actually achieved was far more modest: 12% reduction over the two years. This is promising, as better diet quality and more anti-inflammatory eating, maintained nutritional adequacy can come from a level of restriction that's genuinely achievable.
What the shift in inflammation means for aging
The improvement in participants' inflammatory eating scores is one of the more compelling aspects of the findings. As their diets improved, they were naturally gravitating toward foods associated with lower inflammation like vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats (olive oil).
Chronic low-grade inflammation is linked to a wide range of age-related conditions, from heart disease to cognitive decline. So reducing or preventing inflammation, with the help of an anti-inflammatory diet4, is key to supporting long-term health.
What this means for longevity nutrition
This study showed that the participants who improved their health markers didn't cut the most calories. Instead, they were the ones who improved the quality of what they ate.
Nutrient density, food quality, and anti-inflammatory eating patterns play a significant role in the aging process, and moderate calorie reduction may be a vehicle that nudges people toward those choices.
Practices to implement
You don't need to enroll in a clinical trial to take something useful from these findings. Here's how to put the principles into practice:
- Prioritize nutrient density: If you're eating in a calorie deficit, make every bite count. Focus on protein, fiber, healthy fats, and micronutrient-rich foods like leafy greens, legumes, and colorful vegetables.
- Lean into anti-inflammatory staples: The foods associated with the improvements in this study include vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and olive oil, all of which support both diet quality and long-term health.
- Don't skip meals: Skipping meals tends to lead to poorer food choices later and can undermine nutritional adequacy. A moderate, consistent reduction works better than erratic restriction.
- Work with a registered dietitian if you're unsure: Participants in CALERIE 2 received extensive dietary education and support, a reminder that guided restriction tends to produce better outcomes than going it alone.
The takeaway
The CALERIE 2 trial found that moderate calorie restriction (averaging about 12% over two years) improved diet quality and reduced dietary inflammation without compromising nutritional adequacy. And the real driver of benefit wasn't just from people that reduction; it was from eating better. Nutrient density and food quality appear to be the levers that matter most for long-term health.