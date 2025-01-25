Since the lymphatic system is dependent on movement, if that movement begins to stop or slow down, the system is not performing properly, and health concerns may arise. "The massage or drainage reduces swelling and improves circulation through the entire system," says functional medicine practitioner and author Inna Lukyanovsky, PharmD. "The massage helps carry the waste products out of the system through muscle contractions and out with the bodily waste products like urine and stool." In short, the massage is meant to help bring movement back into the system, which is thought to result in a number of benefits.