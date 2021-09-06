While most of us eat our largest meal at dinner, many cultures, such as the French, eat their largest meal at lunch. The French may be on to something, as recent research found that eating earlier in the day decreases your appetite, which can lead to healthy weight management.

While scientists are still trying to figure out the exact relationship between meal timing and weight management, it seems that eating earlier in the day aligns better with the body's natural rhythms for energy expenditure. Put simply, your metabolism is more primed to take advantage of food and turn it into energy earlier in the day than later.

So, next time you pack your lunch for work (or hurriedly make lunch between Zoom meetings, like me!) give yourself an extra helping or throw in an additional side of healthy whole grains and a serving of fresh-cut fruit and veggies.