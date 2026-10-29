Published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, the study followed 598,023 U.S. adults for an estimated 22 years, using data from the 1998-2018 National Health Interview Survey-National Death Index. Researchers found that living alone was associated with a higher risk of all-cause mortality—22% higher for adults ages 18 to 64, compared with just 6% higher for those 65 and older. Across all ages, people living alone also faced a notably higher risk of dying by suicide.