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Living Alone Raises Mortality Rates—But Not For The Reasons You Think
Despite the rising cost of living, more people are living solo than ever before. The number of adults living alone in the U.S. climbed from 9.4 million in 1967 to 38.1 million in 2023, which is nearly double the share of the population.
This sets the context for a major new study from the American Cancer Society (ACS) that is making waves for linking living alone to a higher risk of death. But, as is often the case with these headlines, there is important nuance that's easy to miss, so keep reading before you begin anxiously looking for a roommate.
What the study found
Published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, the study followed 598,023 U.S. adults for an estimated 22 years, using data from the 1998-2018 National Health Interview Survey-National Death Index. Researchers found that living alone was associated with a higher risk of all-cause mortality—22% higher for adults ages 18 to 64, compared with just 6% higher for those 65 and older. Across all ages, people living alone also faced a notably higher risk of dying by suicide.
Here's a further breakdown of the numbers by age group:
- 58% increased risk of dying from suicide
- 41% increased risk of dying from heart disease
- 34% increased risk of dying from diabetes
- 27% increased risk of dying from colorectal cancer
- 23% increased risk of dying from cerebrovascular disease
- 17% increased risk of dying from an accident
- 27% increased risk of dying from general injuries
- 103% increased risk of dying from suicide
- 28% increased risk of dying from hypertension
- 11% increased risk of dying from heart disease
- 16% increased risk of dying from injuries
Why living alone isn't the real risk factor
Those numbers are alarming on their own, but the study's lead author wants to make sure people don't misread these percentages as a blanket verdict on solo living itself.
"Living alone is not necessarily harmful or a suboptimal living arrangement," said Hyunjung Lee, Ph.D., principal scientist of cancer disparity research at the American Cancer Society, said in a press release. Instead, she explained, the excess deaths among people living alone were largely concentrated among those who already had existing health conditions or high-risk health exposures, meaning the sharp increases in mortality rate weren't tied to the living arrangement itself.
In fact, differences in sociodemographic factors, lifestyle, access to care, and existing health conditions accounted for the majority of the mortality gap between people living alone and those living with others: 57.1% of the difference for adults 18 to 64, and 85.4% for adults 65 and older.
In other words, it's not the empty apartment that's the problem. It's what's happening (or not happening) inside it: unmanaged chronic conditions, limited access to preventive care, and fewer built-in checks on mental health and safety. So whether you live alone by choice, circumstance, or financial necessity, this research isn't a reason to feel judged. It points toward a few specific, modifiable factors worth prioritizing.
Modifiable factors worth prioritizing
Lee and her co-authors point to several factors worth prioritizing, regardless of your living situation, to reduce mortality risk.
- Stay on top of chronic conditions: Heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension all showed up as risk drivers in the study. Regular checkups and consistent management of any existing conditions are more important when you don't live with someone who can flag changes in your day to day health.
- Build your own system for preventive care: The study's authors specifically called out improved access to preventive care as a key intervention target. That might mean scheduling your annual physical even when no one's nagging you to, or setting calendar reminders for screenings you'd otherwise put off.
- Take mental health check-ins seriously: Suicide risk was elevated across every age group in the study, and the authors flagged mental health screening as a priority area. If you live alone, consider building in regular check-ins with a therapist, friend, or family member.
- Injury-proof your space: Accidents and injuries were linked to higher mortality risk for people living alone, with injuries showing up as a risk in both age groups. Simple fixes—better lighting, clearing fall hazards, keeping a phone within reach—can make a real difference.
- Be social: When you live alone, seeing friends and loved ones requires more intentional effort. Loneliness increases health risks, so making an active effort to make plans that get you out of your home is a good idea.
The takeaway
We can't overstate that this study isn't mean to shame anyone for living alone, but rather make people living solo aware of the risks that may come with it. Because the real story isn't in the higher risk percentages—it's about the access to care, existing health conditions, and modifiable gaps that can be addressed to reduce anyone's risk, whether they live alone or not.