3 Things In Your Home That Increase Fall Risk For Older Adults
The "I've fallen and I can't get up!" commercial has been permanently etched into all of our brains, and it creates a fear for aging adults about what will happen if they fall in or around the house, especially if nobody is around.
The conversation around fall prevention usually centers on balance training, strength work, and medication reviews, but a new large-scale study suggests the home itself may be one of the most overlooked risk factors, and that fixing it could save billions.
The 3 home hazards linked to higher fall risk
Researchers analyzed data from approximately 5,500 adults aged 65 and over participating in the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing, tracking participants across 20 years (2002–2023). Participants self-reported falls and fall-related injuries and hospital visits.
The researchers found three specific housing problems were linked to a higher probability of falling in the data. The annual cost of falls tied to poor housing conditions in England was estimated at £1.2 billion, made up of £440 million in healthcare costs and £778 million in formal care costs. This means fixing these three home hazards may not only save you a trip the the hospital, but money too.
Faulty electrics and plumbing
This was the strongest predictor in the study. Electrical or plumbing problems were associated with a 10.8% increase in the probability of experiencing a fall, and were also linked to falls serious enough to require medical care.
In practice, this looks like exposed wiring that creates trip hazards, leaky pipes that leave floors damp and slippery, or faulty fixtures that go unrepaired. These may just seem like incoveniences, but they are actually structural issues in your home that will compound in risk over time.
Lack of space
Cramped or cluttered living environments were associated with a 3.3% increase in fall probability. Narrow pathways between furniture, items stored on the floor, or rooms that don't allow for easy movement can all interfere with safe navigation, especially for anyone with reduced mobility or balance changes.
Poor lighting
Poor lighting was specifically linked to falls that resulted in a need for healthcare, with a 9.3% increase in fall probability for that outcome. Dim hallways, unlit staircases, and inadequate lighting in bathrooms are common culprits, and among the easiest hazards to address.
Why this matters
Falls are the leading cause of injury1 for adults aged 65 and older, with around one in four2 experiencing at least one fall a year in the U.S. alone. These falls can result in ractures, traumatic brain injury, loss of independence, and increased need for care.
Most fall-prevention strategies focus on the individual's strength, balance, and any medications that may affect balance. This study, shifts the lens to focus more on the environment around older adults, and how that may set the stage for future falls. As experts have noted, aging powerfully often requires looking beyond individual habits to the systems and spaces that surround us.
"Poor housing conditions significantly increase the risk of falls among older people," the authors wrote in a press release. "Viewing housing improvements as part of an integrated falls-prevention strategy could yield significant benefits for individuals and for the sustainability of health and care systems."
In other words: the home is an important part of the healthcare equation.
A quick home audit to do today
You don't need a contractor to get started on these home improvement tasks. Here's where to look first to start addressing fall risk:
- Electrics and plumbing: Check for any exposed wiring, tripping cords, or water leaks that leave floors wet or slippery. Flag anything that needs a professional repair and prioritize it.
- Space and pathways: Walk through each room and identify any obstacles at floor level. Clear pathways between furniture, especially in bedrooms and bathrooms, where falls are most common. Remove clutter, especially on the floor, in any way you can.
- Lighting: Test every light switch. Replace dim or burnt-out bulbs, add nightlights in hallways and bathrooms, and consider motion-sensor lights for areas used at night.
- Stairs: Ensure handrails are secure on both sides. Add non-slip treads if stairs are bare wood or tile. Research also points to the importance of strong toes for stability on uneven surfaces.
- Bathroom: This is one of the highest-risk rooms. Grab bars near the toilet and in the shower, non-slip mats, and a shower seat can all meaningfully reduce risk.
The takeaway
Fall prevention has long been treated as a personal responsibility, fixed by improving balance, strengthening legs, and wearing the right shoes. This study highlights the role of the environment.
Your home can be working for you or against you. This makes a single afternoon walk through the home to check for hazards is one of the easiest and potentially helpful health interventions available.
Use this as your incentive and guide to address any home hazards in your or a loved one's home. It very well may prevent a fall and help preserve independence for years to come.