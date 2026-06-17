This Organ Acts Like Your Body’s TSA Checkpoint — How To Keep It Working Well
Flying can come with a lot of stressors and headaches—especially getting through the TSA checkpoint. And while pre-check may speed that process along, every passenger (along with their items) is screened to ensure nothing prohibited gets to the gate.
Your body has a similar system working around the clock. Every day, it processes nutrients from food, medications, alcohol, environmental toxins, metabolic waste products, and countless other compounds that enter your bloodstream. Before many of these substances can circulate throughout the rest of the body, they pass through one organ. The liver.
The liver helps filter and remove toxins
One of the liver’s most important responsibilities is screening what you ingest.
Nearly everything you eat, drink, inhale, or absorb eventually makes its way to the liver. The organ filters blood coming from the digestive tract and helps identify substances that could be harmful, including alcohol, medications, environmental compounds, and natural waste products created during metabolism. It then transforms many of those substances into forms that can be safely used, recycled, or eliminated1 from the body.
While the liver is often associated with "detoxing," it's not a process that happens through a juice cleanse or quick fix. Rather, your liver is continuously carrying out its natural detoxification processes 24 hours a day. Supporting those processes through healthy lifestyle habits can help this hardworking organ do its job efficiently.
4 other key jobs of the liver
The liver also performs hundreds of other functions2 in the body, including:
- Processes nutrients from food: After digestion, nutrients travel to the liver where they're converted into forms the body can use. The liver helps metabolize carbohydrates, fats, and proteins while also storing certain vitamins and minerals for future use.
- Produces bile for digestion: The liver produces bile, a fluid that helps break down dietary fats and supports the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K.
- Regulates blood sugar and energy storage: When blood sugar levels rise after a meal, the liver stores excess glucose as glycogen. Between meals, it can release that stored energy back into circulation to help maintain steady blood sugar levels.
- Supports immune function: The liver serves as an important line of defense for the immune system. It helps identify and remove bacteria, viruses, and other potentially harmful substances that enter the bloodstream.
Signs your liver may need more support
Unlike other organs, the liver is remarkably resilient and can continue functioning even when under stress. That's why liver issues often develop quietly over time.
While some people may notice signs like low energy, bloating, digestive discomfort, or changes in overall well-being, early liver dysfunction often causes few obvious signs. That's one reason why routine checkups and blood work can be valuable.
How to support liver health every day
So how can you support your liver and help your body’s TSA checkpoint run without a hitch?
- Prioritize fiber-rich foods: Fiber helps support healthy digestion and regular elimination, which can ease the burden on the body's waste-removal systems. Aim to regularly include foods like beans, lentils, berries, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and whole grains.
- Eat more colorful plants: Fruits and vegetables provide antioxidants and phytonutrients that help protect cells from oxidative stress. Leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables, berries, and citrus fruits are all great additions to a liver-friendly diet.
- Support detoxification with targeted supplements: Detoxification processes are always running. And it’s hard to get some of the most supportive antioxidants through diet alone . mindbodygreen's liver detox+ is designed to fill that gap. liver detox+ feeds your detox organs (like the liver) with the bioactives, like glutathione, milk thistle, and NAC it needs to efficiently eliminate toxins before they become a burden.*
- Limit alcohol when possible: The liver is responsible for breaking down alcohol, and excessive intake can place added stress on the organ over time. Giving your liver regular alcohol-free days can help reduce that workload.
- Move your body regularly: Physical activity supports metabolic health, healthy blood sugar regulation, and body composition, all of which are factors that are closely linked to liver health. Even daily walks can make a difference.
The takeaway
The liver helps screen, process, store, and remove countless substances every day. And while it handles an impressive workload on its own, healthy habits like eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, sleeping well, and limiting alcohol can help keep this essential organ running smoothly for years to come.