Lithium’s Surprising Connection To Alzheimer’s Disease, Explained
Lithium has a long and complicated reputation in medicine. For decades, it has been prescribed as a highly effective mood stabilizer for people with bipolar disorder. But on the mindbodygreen podcast, physician-scientist David Fajgenbaum, M.D., points to a different and far less discussed side of this mineral—its potential role in brain aging and Alzheimer’s disease prevention.
Fajgenbaum’s interest in lithium is part of a larger mission. After surviving a rare immune disease 5 times, he has become one of the leading voices in drug repurposing, the practice of finding new uses for existing medications.
His work focuses on a simple but powerful idea. Many treatments we need may already exist, but the system is not built to uncover them. Lithium, he explains, is a striking example of that gap.
On the podcast, Fajgenbaum walks through why this overlooked drug is gaining new scientific attention and what the latest research may mean for the future of brain health.
Why lithium is being reconsidered for Alzheimer’s disease
Lithium is best known for its role in mental health care, particularly for bipolar disorder, where it has been prescribed for decades. What’s surprising is how long scientists have quietly suspected it might do more than stabilize mood.
According to Fajgenbaum, there is laboratory data from humans, animal models, and health records suggesting that lithium may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Early signals pointing in this direction date back more than a decade, yet progress remains slow.
More recently, a series of studies has helped clarify why lithium might matter for the aging brain. Researchers analyzing post-mortem brain tissue found that lithium levels were significantly lower1 in the prefrontal cortex of people with mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease. This pattern did not show up with other metals, making lithium stand out as a potential early factor in disease progression.
In mouse models, reducing dietary lithium2 accelerated hallmark features of Alzheimer’s, including amyloid plaque buildup, tau tangles, neuroinflammation, and cognitive decline. Restoring lithium levels, particularly with a form called lithium orotate, helped prevent these changes and even reversed memory loss in aging mice.
Together, these findings suggest that lithium plays a physiological role in maintaining brain health as we age and that disruption of lithium balance could be an early event in Alzheimer’s disease.
What this means for brain health right now
It’s important to be clear about what this research does and does not mean. Lithium is not currently approved to prevent or treat Alzheimer’s disease, and experts caution against self-supplementing. The doses used in mood disorders are tightly monitored, and even low-dose forms like lithium orotate require careful study before recommendations can be made.
That said, the research highlights a broader takeaway. Alzheimer’s disease may not begin suddenly in late life. Subtle biological changes, including shifts in micronutrients like lithium, could be happening years earlier. Understanding and correcting those changes may open new doors for prevention.
Fajgenbaum sees lithium as part of a larger pattern. Many existing drugs and compounds have effects that extend far beyond their original use. When researchers look at health records, molecular pathways, and long-term outcomes together, new connections emerge.
A new path to prevention
While lithium itself is still under investigation, the science reinforces a few practical ideas:
- Brain health is influenced by long-term biological balance, not just late-stage interventions. Supporting cognitive health earlier in life matters.
- Nutrient and mineral status can play a role in neurodegeneration, even if those nutrients are rarely discussed.
- Progress in medicine does not always come from new inventions. Sometimes it comes from asking better questions about what we already use.
If you’re concerned about cognitive health, focusing on evidence-backed strategies like physical activity, sleep quality, cardiovascular health, and managing inflammation remains foundational. As research evolves, new tools may eventually complement those habits.
The takeaway
Lithium’s emerging connection to Alzheimer’s disease offers a hopeful reminder that the future of brain health may not depend solely on breakthrough drugs that don’t yet exist. Some answers may already be hiding in plain sight.
As Fajgenbaum emphasizes, unlocking those answers requires persistence, curiosity, and a willingness to look beyond traditional incentives. If ongoing research continues to support lithium’s role in brain aging, it could reshape how we think about prevention and remind us that meaningful progress sometimes comes from reexamining what we thought we already understood.