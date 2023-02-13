“Inflammation” has become a bit of a nebulous term these days, but chronic inflammation really is the core of all unwelcome health concerns, including cardiovascular disease. And guess what? Skin inflammation can translate into general inflammation in the body. A 2019 study has even demonstrated a link between skin dysfunction and various health conditions caused by chronic inflammation.

Now, the term “skin dysfunction” may throw you off a bit. Research2 has shown that more intense skin conditions (like eczema and psoriasis) are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular issues, likely due to inflammation in the body. But according to board-certified dermatologist Cynthia Bailey, M.D., founder of Dr. Bailey Skin Care, skin concerns don’t have to be that severe to potentially lead to cardiovascular issues down the road.

“Simple skin barrier weakening associated with age has been found to increase circulating blood markers of inflammation,” she explains. (It's a concept called inflammaging3 .) “The common—and big—age related health issues, such as heart disease, diabetes, osteoporosis and Alzheimers, are also associated with an increase in these markers of inflammation.”

In the aforementioned 2019 study, researchers found that using barrier repair moisturizers could actually reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines in the blood. Coincidence? We think not—and neither does Bailey.

And at the risk of sounding like a broken record, your skin is your largest organ. It works to protect other organs in your body, like, yes, your heart.

“Below the surface of the skin is a fat layer that protects your bones, nerves and circulatory system from extreme heat and cold,” notes skin care expert Pamela Friedman, founder of CV Skinlabs. “It also provides protective padding from impacts, and helps store energy like a battery.” When your skin barrier weakens, that layer becomes more vulnerable to external aggressors, which could also explain why your cardiovascular and skin health are so intertwined.