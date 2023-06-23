The review assessed 16 total human and animal studies: 6 on vaginal infections, 7 on PCOS and another 3 related to endometriosis.

The vaginal infections studies involved women of reproductive age or older and who had been diagnosed with either bacterial vaginosis, yeast infections, trichomoniasis, or a combination of these conditions. Probiotics were shown to be helpful against all of the infections, thanks to their ability to foster healthy microbes.

As board-certified OB/GYN Renita White, M.D.,once told us: "The vaginal microbiome is made up of a mix of bacteria but is dominated by Lactobacillus species. This type of bacteria produces lactic acid2 , which helps to keep vaginal pH more acidic in order to ward off infections.” By balancing this bacteria, you can help your vaginal microbiome thrive without complications.

The six studies on PCOS also showed a positive effect on symptoms—researchers even suggest that probiotic supplements may be used as an alternative or complementary treatment for PCOS. See, a common symptom of PCOS is weight gain and insulin resistance, both of which probiotics can address.