Researchers came to this conclusion after monitoring 1,588 dementia-free older adults over a period of 21 years. At the start of the trial, they calculated each participant's Framingham Risk Score for Hard Coronary Heart Disease, which measured their likelihood of having a heart attack within 10 years based on factors like age, cholesterol, and blood pressure. They then calculated every participant's cognition (by testing memory and processing speed) once a year.

At the end of the trial, they compared the results of these two tests and found that "having a higher cardiovascular risk burden was associated with faster decline in episodic memory, working memory, and perceptual speed." Cardiovascular risk also seemed to be associated with a smaller hippocampus and less gray matter—both of which are typical markers for Alzheimer's.

"In the absence of effective treatments for dementia, we need to monitor and control cardiovascular risk burden as a way to maintain patient's cognitive health as they age," Weili Xu, PhD, a researcher who took part in the study said in its press release. "Given the progressive increase in the number of dementia cases worldwide, our findings have both clinical and public health relevance."