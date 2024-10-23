Skip to Content
Mental Health

The Mood Benefits Of Heat Therapy May Rival That Of Cold, Research Says

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
October 23, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women's, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women's health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women's health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Happy Curly Hair Young Woman.
Image by Ivan Gener / Stocksy
October 23, 2024

Ice bathing, cold showers, and cryotherapy are all the rage these days—and for good reason. Cold water immersion triggers the release of a variety of neurotransmitters1, among them dopamine2—a happy hormone that elicits feelings of pleasure. But while cold plunging can be mood-boosting, it's not accessible (or enjoyable!) for everyone. 

Luckily, another form of temperature therapy may help you feel more positive emotions, too, without all the shivering. 

Heat therapy may help support depression treatment

A study published in the journal Scientific Reports revealed a significant association between higher depression severity and higher body temperature3

To reach these findings, researchers collected data from over 20,000 participants over seven months using self-reported and wearable body temperature measurements. 

Interestingly, the change in body temperature from sleep to waking was smaller for those with more severe depression, given their sleep body temperatures were higher to begin with. 

These findings highlight the potential for refocusing depression treatment on lowering body temperature.

And it may sound counterintuitive, but raising your body temperature temporarily could actually allow it to cool in the long run. This is thanks to the body's counter-cooling process. Researchers from this study state that heat therapy approaches like infrared sauna lamps4, warm baths, and hot yoga have all been shown to have antidepressant effects, warranting these relatively harm-free mood interventions to consider. 

Previous research has also touted heat therapy as a possible depression treatment4, but more research is needed to determine which heat therapy forms are best for this purpose. 

Now, while this finding is both interesting and exciting for the future of depression treatment, it's not a reason to completely shut out antidepressant medication, given that these drugs can be lifesaving and well-tolerated by many people. However, it offers a first step for those seeking treatment outside of pharmaceuticals and provides a strong base for more research on alternative therapies. 

The takeaway

A new study revealed a significant association between higher depression severity and higher body temperature. Researchers suggest that heat therapy, which actually results in body cooling, may be a beneficial addition to depression treatment. Read up on the type of heat therapy with the most research behind it here.

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

