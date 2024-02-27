Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Mental Health

The Mood Benefits Of Heat Therapy May Rival That Of Cold, New Research Says

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
February 27, 2024
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Happy Woman Laughing on the beach
Image by Michaela Ravasio / Stocksy
February 27, 2024

Ice bathing, cold showers, and cryotherapy are all the rage these days—and for good reason. Cold water immersion triggers the release of a variety of neurotransmitters1, among them dopamine2—a happy hormone that elicits feelings of pleasure. But while cold plunging can be mood-boosting, it’s not accessible (nor enjoyable!) for everyone. 

Luckily, another form of temperature therapy may help you feel more positive emotions too, without all the shivering. 

Heat therapy may help support depression treatment

A new study published in the journal Scientific Reports revealed a significant association between higher depression severity and higher body temperature3

To reach these findings, researchers collected data from over 20,000 participants over seven months using self-reported and wearable body temperature measurements. 

Interestingly, the change in body temperature from sleep to waking was smaller for those with more severe depression, given their sleep body temperatures were higher to begin with. 

These findings highlight the potential for re-focusing depression treatment on lowering body temperature.

And it may sound counterintuitive, but raising your body temperature temporarily could actually allow it to cool in the long run. This is thanks to the body's counter-cooling process. Researchers from this study state that heat therapy approaches like infrared sauna lamps4, warm baths, and hot yoga have all been shown to have antidepressant effects, warranting these relatively harm-free mood interventions to consider. 

Previous research has also touted heat therapy as a possible depression treatment4, but more research is needed to determine which heat therapy forms are best for this purpose. 

Now, while this finding is both interesting and exciting for the future of depression treatment, it’s not a reason to completely shut out antidepressant medication, given that these drugs can be life-saving and well-tolerated by many people. However, it offers a first step for those seeking treatment outside of pharmaceuticals and provides a strong base for more research on alternative therapies. 

The takeaway

A new study revealed a significant association between higher depression severity and higher body temperature. Researchers suggest that heat therapy, which actually results in body cooling, may be a beneficial addition to depression treatment. Read up on the type of heat therapy with the most research behind it here.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Nutrition & Longevity Experts Love This Plant-Packed Metabolism Supplement
Integrative Health

Nutrition & Longevity Experts Love This Plant-Packed Metabolism Supplement

Morgan Chamberlain

I Switched From Finance Into This Health-Centric Career & I'm So Glad I Did
Integrative Health

I Switched From Finance Into This Health-Centric Career & I'm So Glad I Did

Ellie Mesgarha

A Morning Routine For Your Liver After Drinking Too Much
Integrative Health

A Morning Routine For Your Liver After Drinking Too Much

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Mediterranean Diet Alternative Is About To Be Everywhere
Integrative Health

This Mediterranean Diet Alternative Is About To Be Everywhere

Hannah Frye

I'm A Neuroscientist: This Is How Women 50+ Should Protect Their Brains
Mental Health

I'm A Neuroscientist: This Is How Women 50+ Should Protect Their Brains

Jason Wachob

A Sauerkraut Supplement? Why Postbiotics Belong In Your Gut Health Routine
Paid Content | Gaia Herbs

A Sauerkraut Supplement? Why Postbiotics Belong In Your Gut Health Routine

Devon Barrow

5 Things To Do More (& 3 Things To Do Less) For Stellar Mental Health
Mental Health

5 Things To Do More (& 3 Things To Do Less) For Stellar Mental Health

Tamieka Welsh, MSW

I'm A Psychiatrist: I Want You To Try These Proven Ways To Be Less Pessimistic
Mental Health

I'm A Psychiatrist: I Want You To Try These Proven Ways To Be Less Pessimistic

Sue Varma, MD

Turns Out There Is A Best Time To Take Collagen Supplements
Integrative Health

Turns Out There Is A Best Time To Take Collagen Supplements

Hannah Frye

Nutrition & Longevity Experts Love This Plant-Packed Metabolism Supplement
Integrative Health

Nutrition & Longevity Experts Love This Plant-Packed Metabolism Supplement

Morgan Chamberlain

I Switched From Finance Into This Health-Centric Career & I'm So Glad I Did
Integrative Health

I Switched From Finance Into This Health-Centric Career & I'm So Glad I Did

Ellie Mesgarha

A Morning Routine For Your Liver After Drinking Too Much
Integrative Health

A Morning Routine For Your Liver After Drinking Too Much

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Mediterranean Diet Alternative Is About To Be Everywhere
Integrative Health

This Mediterranean Diet Alternative Is About To Be Everywhere

Hannah Frye

I'm A Neuroscientist: This Is How Women 50+ Should Protect Their Brains
Mental Health

I'm A Neuroscientist: This Is How Women 50+ Should Protect Their Brains

Jason Wachob

A Sauerkraut Supplement? Why Postbiotics Belong In Your Gut Health Routine
Paid Content | Gaia Herbs

A Sauerkraut Supplement? Why Postbiotics Belong In Your Gut Health Routine

Devon Barrow

5 Things To Do More (& 3 Things To Do Less) For Stellar Mental Health
Mental Health

5 Things To Do More (& 3 Things To Do Less) For Stellar Mental Health

Tamieka Welsh, MSW

I'm A Psychiatrist: I Want You To Try These Proven Ways To Be Less Pessimistic
Mental Health

I'm A Psychiatrist: I Want You To Try These Proven Ways To Be Less Pessimistic

Sue Varma, MD

Turns Out There Is A Best Time To Take Collagen Supplements
Integrative Health

Turns Out There Is A Best Time To Take Collagen Supplements

Hannah Frye

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Hemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & MoreGreens Powder: Benefits Uses Ingredients & MoreLaws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice ThemVision Boarding 101: Ideas On How To Make One & What To Add To ItA Beginners Guide To Dream Interpretation & Common Symbols5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.