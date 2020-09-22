Welcome to Libra season 2020. The Sun in this fair-minded sign from September 22 to October 22 puts your focus on relationship and beauty.

Every 30 days or so, the Sun visits a new zodiac sign. During this "season" everyone feels the energy of this prevailing astrological sign, no matter what your Sun sign horoscope may be. Libra season 2020 coincides with the autumnal equinox, when a day of more or less equal light and dark is honored as the Northern Hemisphere continues to tilt away from the Sun.

Peaceful, harmonizing Libra is the second of the zodiac's three air signs and part of the "cardinal" quality (or triplicity). Cardinal signs (the others are Aries, Cancer, and Capricorn) are leadership-driven, discerning, and can even bit a bit entitled at times. Cardinal signs begin every season, so they are known as initiators and pioneers—but this can also give them an alpha-male or queen-bee air when taken too far.

As we bid adieu to the efficiency and detailed focus of Virgo season, it's time to welcome more pleasure and communal approaches into our worlds. Virgo helped us spot the flaws; now Libra season invites us to join forces and patch up the cracks, working in synergy and tuning in to what each other needs.

Harmonize and bring balance to your life in five ways during Libra Season 2020: