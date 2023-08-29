Yiayia Koula is the strongest female figure I’ve ever known, co-existing with her in this life is one of my biggest blessings. Until her last breath she never stopped impressing me with her determination, fierce attitude, inner peace and unconditional love.

Her main love language was preparing food for her family. She was from the Peloponnese, but love brought her to the island of Andros in her late twenties. I spent my first summer with her when I was only a month old. I remember her using her retro cooking utensils from the 1970s, which she would insist were irreplaceable on account of their quality.