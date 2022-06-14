Do you wait until the last minute before starting a big project then have to scramble to get it done? Do you struggle to stay focused on Zoom meetings or in class? Is your desk such a mess you have a hard time finding what you need? Do you ever get the feeling other people think you're just being lazy even though you're trying really hard? These are all signs of attention deficit disorder (ADD), more commonly called attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

I have treated thousands of adults and children with ADHD, and they often feel like failures even though they are highly intelligent and creative. ​

Extreme procrastination, failure to meet deadlines, and impulsive behavior are common symptoms that can hold you back. In addition, when friends, family, coworkers, or classmates aren't aware of the challenges you're facing, it can make it harder on you.

Fortunately, there are creative ways to cope with ADHD symptoms that can help you go from feeling like an underachiever to reaching superstar status. You can learn to build on your strengths, work more efficiently, be more productive, stay organized, and interact better with others. Change, of course, doesn't happen overnight. These ADHD self-help tactics take practice.

Here are seven science-backed strategies and tips I give to my patients for learning with ADHD that can help make your professional and personal life more pleasant and efficient: