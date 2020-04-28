An imprint can make you act illogically and it can make you believe things that aren’t true. That’s because imprints aren’t based on your current reality. They come from a past moment or a past reality (or your perception of a past reality). You can grow out of them, but if you hang on to them, they keep you acting from an old place. They can hold you back from growth and stepping into the now of your life.

Imagine two people walking down the street together at night. They are both in exactly the same environment and are both at exactly the same risk of danger. Yet, one of them feels safe because, as a child, she got a lot of attention and reassurance and is imprinted with a feeling of security. The other doesn’t feel safe because, as a child, he was often put in precarious situations and he didn’t feel protected, so he was imprinted with a sense that life is dangerous.

Maybe these two people were safe and maybe they were in danger, but neither one of them is perceiving the present moment because they are both operating under the influence of imprints.

When you respond to the right-now based on the before, you cannot ever really exist in the right-now. Imprints may be affecting how you deal (or don’t deal) with what happens to you in life, how you think about things, and how you see yourself when you look in the mirror.