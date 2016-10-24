Why You Should Master The Handstand Before You Even Attempt A Headstand

Most of us yogis believe that headstands are "easier" than handstands. And in some ways, they are. You have more of your body on the floor (head and forearms) than you do with a handstand, which makes you more stable. In most cases that means you can stay up there longer, which is a nice feeling when you're a beginner.

There are some experienced teachers, like Dharma Mittra, who believe that the headstand is the king of all the poses. One of its many benefits is that it may actually stop the aging process.

While the idea of staying 31 forever sounds enticing, and as I love doing headstands myself, they can be extremely dangerous for new students to attempt. A headstand puts most of the body's weight on the head and neck. This means that if you somehow manage to fall out of the inversion, you're risking a very serious injury.