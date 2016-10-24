 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Motivation
Why You Should Master The Handstand Before You Even Attempt A Headstand

Why You Should Master The Handstand Before You Even Attempt A Headstand

Caley Alyssa
mbg Class Instructor & Yoga Teacher By Caley Alyssa
mbg Class Instructor & Yoga Teacher
Caley Alyssa is a internationally renowned Los Angeles–based yoga teacher. She is a Certified Holistic Health Coach by the American Association of Drugless Practitioners, and has completed multiple yoga trainings, including Yoga Works 200-hour Teacher Training, Dharma Mittra 500-hour Teacher Training, and Yoga Tree 200-hour Teacher Training, among others.
Why You Should Master The Handstand Before You Even Attempt A Headstand

Photo by Photo credit: mbg creative

October 24, 2016
Caley Alyssa is an L.A.-based yoga instructor and the founder of Caley Yoga. Her new class, Yoga Inversions 101: An Introduction To Getting Upside Down gives you a step-by-step approach to nailing handstands, headstands, arm balances, and more. 

Most of us yogis believe that headstands are "easier" than handstands. And in some ways, they are. You have more of your body on the floor (head and forearms) than you do with a handstand, which makes you more stable. In most cases that means you can stay up there longer, which is a nice feeling when you're a beginner.

There are some experienced teachers, like Dharma Mittra, who believe that the headstand is the king of all the poses. One of its many benefits is that it may actually stop the aging process.

While the idea of staying 31 forever sounds enticing, and as I love doing headstands myself, they can be extremely dangerous for new students to attempt. A headstand puts most of the body's weight on the head and neck. This means that if you somehow manage to fall out of the inversion, you're risking a very serious injury.

Why You Should Master The Handstand Before You Even Attempt A Headstand

Photo by Caley Alyssa

So, instead of teaching newer students headstand as their first inversion, I prefer to teach them handstands. Handstands are much easier to eject out of when need be. You can cartwheel out, step out, spin out— the point being, your neck and head are less likely to get injured if you fall.

I am by no means implying that you should never do a headstand! I'm just saying you should begin with handstands.

Once you get the feeling of having your legs over your head and finding balance there, then you can move on to your headstands. You don't have to be able to hold a handstand, but you should be able to practice them enough to become comfortable with the elements of the inversion. Then, you can headstand away.

Part by part, piece by piece, you will get there.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Caley Alyssa
Caley Alyssa
Caley Alyssa is a internationally renowned Los Angeles–based yoga teacher and the founder of Caley...
Read More
More from the author:
Ready To Take Your Yoga Practice To The Next Level? Gain Strength For A Regular Inversion Practice!
Check out Yoga Inversions 101
Learn how to do inversions in a safe, comfortable environment (ahem, from the comfort of your own home!) with yoga pro Caley Alyssa.
LEARN MORE
Caley Alyssa
Caley Alyssa
Caley Alyssa is a internationally renowned Los Angeles–based yoga...
Read More

More On This Topic

Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
$149.99

28 Days To Yoga Bliss

With Caley Alyssa
28 Days To Yoga Bliss
Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime

Jamie Schneider
This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime
Spirituality

What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious
Personal Growth

What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive

Stephanie Catahan
What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive
Integrative Health

4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)

Merrell Readman
4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)
Home

A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)

Hannah Frye
A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)
Integrative Health

Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support

Morgan Chamberlain
Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/learn-handstands-before-headstands

Your article and new folder have been saved!