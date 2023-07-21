What supplements are right for you? Take our 90-second quiz

Like most beauty trends these days, it spawned from TikTok: Creator Rachel Rigler coined the term after feeling inspired by makeup artist Tanielle Jai’s 2018 masterpiece. “It’s warm and bronzy, milky and effortless,” Rigler declares in the now-viral video.

If this sounds similar to the aforementioned “golden hour” makeup of seasons past, well, that’s because it is practically the same—it’s essentially a warm-toned face beat with a gussied up name. “I feel I’ve been doing [latte makeup] for a long time, because those are my favorite shades,” Seropian adds. TikTok didn’t exactly reinvent the wheel here.

But what sets latte makeup apart is the color palette: You’ll only see browns, toffees, beiges, and golds here. Instead of swiping on a peachy blush, you’ll stick to the copper color family. It creates the perfect, natural-looking lift to your cheekbones without looking like you’re wearing too much makeup. Just take a peek below!