Lalah Delia On Why We Need To Rethink The Way We Approach Relationships

Our relationships are a two-way street: Just as we find ourselves comforted by others, we also help those we care about.

We are sent. We become deployed to the front lines during times of need as conduits, vessels, soldiers, and earth angels. This happens through a call to action, a sense of higher purpose, or, if we hesitate, a spiritual shove forward into action. Maybe it’s to check on someone; to respond in a helpful way; to prepare and deliver a meal; to do the right thing; to do what seems like a random act of kindness or love or a good deed; to show up, serve, and spend time in someone's process with them; to communicate certain words or a message—on and on. So many ways the orders come through, and to, us.

For the current to come through, however, we have to stay open to it in our heart. And when we do, we become vessels and conduits on earth, or "helpers," as Fred Rogers, of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, calls them.

When we help others, we also help ourselves. And it's so often an essential part of our own spiritual wellness and growth during whatever current season of life we're in or journeying toward. Often, an assignment received that seemingly has nothing to do with us and our journey has everything to do with us and our journey. It's connected, and we're meant to be involved.

Living in vibrational awareness has a way of opening us up and keeping us available as conduits in this way. And as Mother Teresa, by way of Saint Teresa of Avila's prayer, would so often pray, it allows us to be The Divine's hands and ears here on earth. Even during times of busyness, inconvenience, or our own times of need, we are still on call.