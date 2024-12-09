Advertisement
This Shower Oil Is My Holy Grail For Glowing Skin Year-Round
My skin used to be so dry and dull at the end of each winter that I'd almost dread bringing out my warm-weather wardrobe—but thanks to a simple shower swap a few years ago, I now enter spring looking glowier than ever.
Kopari's Hydrating Vitamin C Shower Oil is my (not-so-well-kept) secret to smooth, healthy skin all year round.
Trust me, as someone who resisted spending slightly more for higher-quality products, I can honestly say I wish I'd made the change to this clean, nourishing formula sooner.
The best part? It costs less than $30 and lasts a long time. I shower daily and I haven't restocked in months.
What makes this shower oil different
Don't let the term shower oil confuse you; this will clean your skin—but it's way more hydrating than your typical wash. While many shower soaps can strip your skin of its natural oils, this product actually incorporates oils to replenish your skin as it cleanses.
Along with coconut oil—a signature in all Kopari products—this lush formula packs avocado, hibiscus seed, and passion fruit seed oil for a hydrating powerhouse that's rich in vitamins, proteins, and fatty acids.
I've tried a few shower oils, but none have compared to Kopari's. Others felt more like I was greasing up for a massage than actually washing my skin, but with this formula, I leave the shower feeling squeaky clean—just with that healthy, natural glow.
What's more, the oil packs a skin care superhero: vitamin C. The antioxidant brightens skin and promotes balanced pigmentation1 (i.e., an even skin tone), making this formula the secret to glowing skin, no matter the season.
And vitamin C offers long-term benefits too. It stimulates collagen production to slow down the skin's aging process and protects from environmental aggressors, which is especially important after a long, dry winter.
My skin feels (& looks!) incredible
I've been using this shower oil for over three years—and there's a reason I keep coming back: my permanent healthy shine.
As soon as anyone sees or feels how smooth my skin is, they need to know my secret. (I've converted many a friend from drugstore brands to Kopari over the years.)
One more fun fact: I haven't spent money on shaving cream or gel since I added this oil to my routine. Once worked into a lather, it's the perfect texture for shaving. My legs drink up the moisture, and all that's left behind is an undeniably smooth shave and a subtle coconut scent that lingers for a few hours.
The takeaway
It cleanses; it hydrates; is there anything this shower oil doesn't do? OK, so it won't solve *all* your problems, but the cleanser is definitely an easy way for me to stay on my glowing skin game, along with cold showers, staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet (always prioritizing my gut health!), and regular exercise.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel