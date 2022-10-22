This Shower Product Is My Secret To Soft, Glowing Skin All Winter Long
I’ve got news for you: dry skin and colder temps don't need to go hand in hand. While you probably already know to switch out your lotions for something more nourishing in the cooler months, it’s not the only way to maintain healthy, glowing skin. My go-to winter hack is upgrading my shower routine with a nourishing body wash, like Kopari’s Hydrating Vitamin C Shower Oil.
If you’re still picking out your body cleanser based on what’s on sale at the store, it’s high time you rethink your approach. Trust me, as someone who resisted spending slightly more for higher quality products, I can honestly say I wish I made the change to a clean, nourishing formula sooner.
Not only do many brands include less than savory ingredients in body cleansers that can actually dry out your skin (think sulfates, like sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate), they often skip the essential ingredients that give back to your epidermis. But not Kopari; its formula is packed with good-for-your skin ingredients that prove a good shower wash can (and should) do so much more than simply clean your skin.
What makes this shower oil different?
Don’t let the term shower oil confuse you, this will clean your skin, too—but it’s way more hydrating than a typical wash. While many shower soaps can strip your skin of its natural oils, this product actually incorporates oils to replenish your skin as it cleanses.
Along with coconut oil—a signature in all Kopari products—the formula packs avocado, hibiscus seed, and passionfruit seed oil for a hydrating powerhouse that’s rich in vitamins, proteins, and fatty acids. I’ve tried a few shower oils, but none have really compared to Kopari’s. Others felt more like I was greasing up for a massage than actually washing my skin. With this formula, I leave the shower feeling squeaky clean—just with that healthy, natural glow.
What’s more, the oil packs a skincare powerhouse: vitamin C. The antioxidant brightens skin and promotes balanced pigmentation1 (i.e. an even skin tone), making this formula the secret to glowing skin, no matter the season. Plus, the vitamin offers long term benefits, as it stimulates collagen production to slow down the skin’s aging process, and protects from environmental aggressors, which is especially important in harsh winter conditions.
How this shower oil keeps my skin feeling incredible.
I’ve been using this shower oil for over two years, and there’s a reason I keep coming back. My skin used to feel dry and look dull once colder weather settled in, but now it has a permanent healthy shine. And once anyone feels how smooth my skin is in the driest winter months, they need to know my secret. (I’ve converted many-a-friend over the years.)
What’s more, I haven’t spent money on shaving cream or gel since I added this oil to my routine. Once worked into lather, it’s the perfect texture for shaving. My legs drink up the moisture, and all that’s left behind is an undeniably smooth shave and a subtle coconut scent that lingers for a few hours.
The takeaway.
It cleanses, it hydrates, is there anything this shower oil doesn’t do? Okay, so it won’t solve *all* my problems—but the cleanser is definitely an easy way for me to stay on my glowing skin game, along with cold showers, staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet (always prioritizing my gut health!), and regular exercise. Of course, I’m also sure to follow up my shower routine with a natural body lotion to really lock in that moisture.
