Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

This Shower Oil Is My Holy Grail For Silky Smooth Skin Year-Round

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
February 28, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
kopari black friday sale
Image by mbg creative
February 28, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I've got news for you: Dry skin and colder temps don't need to go hand in hand. You probably already know to switch out your lotions for something more nourishing in the cooler months, but that's not the only way to maintain healthy, glowing skin.

My go-to winter hack is upgrading my shower routine with a nourishing body wash, like Kopari's Hydrating Vitamin C Shower Oil.

Trust me, as someone who resisted spending slightly more for higher-quality products, I can honestly say I wish I made the change to a clean, nourishing formula sooner.

Kopari Shower Oil

$28
Kopari Hydrating Vitamin C Shower Oil

What makes this shower oil different

Don't let the term shower oil confuse you; this will clean your skin, too—but it's way more hydrating than a typical wash. While many shower soaps can strip your skin of its natural oils, this product actually incorporates oils to replenish your skin as it cleanses.

Along with coconut oil—a signature in all Kopari products—this lush formula packs avocado, hibiscus seed, and passionfruit seed oil for a hydrating powerhouse that's rich in vitamins, proteins, and fatty acids.

I've tried a few shower oils, but none have compared to Kopari's. Others felt more like I was greasing up for a massage than actually washing my skin. With this formula, I leave the shower feeling squeaky clean—just with that healthy, natural glow.

What's more, the oil packs a skin care powerhouse: vitamin C. The antioxidant brightens skin and promotes balanced pigmentation1 (i.e., an even skin tone), making this formula the secret to glowing skin, no matter the season.

And vitamin C offers long-term benefits too. It stimulates collagen production to slow down the skin's aging process and protects from environmental aggressors, which is especially important in harsh winter conditions.

It keeps my skin feeling incredible

I've been using this shower oil for over three years—and there's a reason I keep coming back. My skin used to feel dry and look dull once colder weather set in, but now it has a permanent healthy shine.

As soon as anyone sees or feels how smooth my skin is in the driest winter months, they need to know my secret. (I've converted many a friend from drugstore brands to Kopari over the years.)

One more fun fact: I haven't spent money on shaving cream or gel since I added this oil to my routine. Once worked into a lather, it's the perfect texture for shaving. My legs drink up the moisture, and all that's left behind is an undeniably smooth shave and a subtle coconut scent that lingers for a few hours.

Kopari Shower Oil

$28
Kopari Hydrating Vitamin C Shower Oil

The takeaway

It cleanses, it hydrates; is there anything this shower oil doesn't do? OK, so it won't solve *all* your problems, but the cleanser is definitely an easy way for me to stay on my glowing skin game, along with cold showers, staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet (always prioritizing my gut health!), and regular exercise.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

I Got A Professional Spray Tan & The Results Weren’t Nearly As Good As This $29 Mist
Beauty

I Got A Professional Spray Tan & The Results Weren’t Nearly As Good As This $29 Mist

Carleigh Ferrante

I'm A Holistic Nutritionist Who Specializes In Skin Health: What I Actually Eat
Beauty

I'm A Holistic Nutritionist Who Specializes In Skin Health: What I Actually Eat

Alexandra Engler

Does Matte Lipstick Dry Out Your Lips? What A Celebrity MUA Says
Beauty

Does Matte Lipstick Dry Out Your Lips? What A Celebrity MUA Says

Alexandra Engler

Kristin Cavallari Swears By This Noninvasive Firming Tool Instead Of Botox
Beauty

Kristin Cavallari Swears By This Noninvasive Firming Tool Instead Of Botox

Jamie Schneider

If Your Makeup Settles Into Fine Lines At The End Of The Day, Read This
Beauty

If Your Makeup Settles Into Fine Lines At The End Of The Day, Read This

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Shopping Editor Who Waits All Year For This Device To Go On Sale — Here's Why
Beauty

I'm A Shopping Editor Who Waits All Year For This Device To Go On Sale — Here's Why

Carleigh Ferrante

Is The City That Never Sleeps Actually The Next Big Wellness Destination?
Travel

Is The City That Never Sleeps Actually The Next Big Wellness Destination?

Alexandra Engler

This Beauty Habit Could Actually Ruin Your Eye Health, An Optometrist Warns
Beauty

This Beauty Habit Could Actually Ruin Your Eye Health, An Optometrist Warns

Hannah Frye

5 Ways To Extend Your Wash Day & Get Softer, More Voluminous Hair
Beauty

5 Ways To Extend Your Wash Day & Get Softer, More Voluminous Hair

Hannah Frye

I Got A Professional Spray Tan & The Results Weren’t Nearly As Good As This $29 Mist
Beauty

I Got A Professional Spray Tan & The Results Weren’t Nearly As Good As This $29 Mist

Carleigh Ferrante

I'm A Holistic Nutritionist Who Specializes In Skin Health: What I Actually Eat
Beauty

I'm A Holistic Nutritionist Who Specializes In Skin Health: What I Actually Eat

Alexandra Engler

Does Matte Lipstick Dry Out Your Lips? What A Celebrity MUA Says
Beauty

Does Matte Lipstick Dry Out Your Lips? What A Celebrity MUA Says

Alexandra Engler

Kristin Cavallari Swears By This Noninvasive Firming Tool Instead Of Botox
Beauty

Kristin Cavallari Swears By This Noninvasive Firming Tool Instead Of Botox

Jamie Schneider

If Your Makeup Settles Into Fine Lines At The End Of The Day, Read This
Beauty

If Your Makeup Settles Into Fine Lines At The End Of The Day, Read This

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Shopping Editor Who Waits All Year For This Device To Go On Sale — Here's Why
Beauty

I'm A Shopping Editor Who Waits All Year For This Device To Go On Sale — Here's Why

Carleigh Ferrante

Is The City That Never Sleeps Actually The Next Big Wellness Destination?
Travel

Is The City That Never Sleeps Actually The Next Big Wellness Destination?

Alexandra Engler

This Beauty Habit Could Actually Ruin Your Eye Health, An Optometrist Warns
Beauty

This Beauty Habit Could Actually Ruin Your Eye Health, An Optometrist Warns

Hannah Frye

5 Ways To Extend Your Wash Day & Get Softer, More Voluminous Hair
Beauty

5 Ways To Extend Your Wash Day & Get Softer, More Voluminous Hair

Hannah Frye

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.