Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

This Clean Mascara Is So Good, It Looks Like I Got A Lash Lift

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
May 30, 2024
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Kjaer Weis Mascara on background
Image by mbg creative
May 30, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

For a time, clean mascaras simply missed the mark. Because these formulas skip plasticizers (which help the lashes appear soft and bendy), mineral oils (to nail that smooth glide), and PFAS (which secures a smudge-proof, long-lasting formula), they just didn't deliver the same volume and impact as traditional tubes.

Fast-forward a couple of years, and a host of innovative launches and clean mascaras no longer compromise performance for a natural-leaning formula.

I've now tested countless products that deliver sky-high volume and good-for-lash ingredients, and lately, I keep reaching for one cherry red tube.

The Kjaer Weis Im-Possible Mascara promises fluttery, look-at-me lashes, and believe me, it truly delivers on that claim. 

Kjaer Weis

Im-Possible Mascara

$22 (was $32)
Kjaer Weis Im-Possible Mascara

Why I adore the Kjaer Weis mascara

To achieve doll-like, dramatic-looking lashes, the formula relies on a blend of beeswax and carnauba wax. "Beeswax is known to be a softer wax that gives volume, and carnauba is a harder wax that assists with lengthening and curl," Kjaer Weis founder Kirsten Kjaer Weis once shared with mbg.

When creating the Im-Possible Mascara, they played around with a ratio of these two waxes and introduced certified organic acacia gum into the formula—an ingredient responsible for what Weis can only describe as "va-va-voom" volume. 

Then to make sure the formula stays hydrating—the mere thought of dry, crunchy lashes sends a chill up my spine—it contains raspberry water, sunflower seed oil, and marula oil.

Not only do these ingredients nourish the teeny hair follicles and condition the strands, but they also boast antioxidant properties that protect the delicate wisps from environmental aggressors, thus encouraging healthy lash growth

Creamy texture aside, my favorite part of the mascara is the football-shaped brush. Thanks to this design, the pigment evenly distributes across the bristles without becoming goopy, so it's endlessly buildable—you can slick it on without ever worrying about clumps.

The wand also has two sides with dual benefits: a curved side meant to create volume at the base and a flat side to help separate and lift stubborn lash corners.

Jamie Before & After Applying Im-Possible Mascara
Image by Jamie Schneider

My results

Some quick context about my lashes: My flutters are naturally quite long and curly—but they're also very light, so they practically disappear without a layer of mascara.

So whenever I coat on pigment, it really transforms my look (take a quick peek at the before-and-after photos below, and you'll know what I'm talking about). 

However, the Im-Possible Mascara proves especially transformative for my lashes—all I need is one coat to make them appear instantly more spiderlike. And every time I pump the wand in and out of the tube, I marvel at the creamy formula; my lashes never feel stiff, even as I apply multiple layers.

Somehow the wand also picks up just the right amount of pigment each time—I never have to wipe off excess mascara on the sides of the tube. (That's one of Weis' major pet peeves, she told me, as it's a recipe for messy clumps.) 

And the flat side of the wand makes it easy to wiggle some product onto my outer lash corners, which tend to droop on their own and make me appear sleepy. Most importantly, though, the pigment lasts all day long without smudging or making my eyelashes feel brittle.

So in the name of performance and eyelash health, I can't sing enough praises.

Kjaer Weis

Im-Possible Mascara

$22 (was $32)
Kjaer Weis Im-Possible Mascara

The takeaway

If you're looking for a clean mascara that provides fluttery volume, the Kjaer Weis Im-Possible Mascara is a worthy buy. I've truly never experienced a creamier formula, and you can slick on coat after coat without worrying about clumps.

The refillable tube is currently on sale for 30% off—and I'll be restocking my cart very soon.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Just Got A Major Upgrade
Beauty

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Just Got A Major Upgrade

Carleigh Ferrante

Here's Just A Long List Of Ways To Prevent & Fade Dark Spots
Beauty

Here's Just A Long List Of Ways To Prevent & Fade Dark Spots

Alexandra Engler

This Device Promotes Thicker Hair In Just 10 Minutes Per Day — What An Expert Says
Beauty

This Device Promotes Thicker Hair In Just 10 Minutes Per Day — What An Expert Says

Carleigh Ferrante

I'm Shocked By The Before & After Photos For This Natural Hair Growth Treatment
Beauty

I'm Shocked By The Before & After Photos For This Natural Hair Growth Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Everyone 30+ Should Focus On These 3 Nutrients For Firmer, Brighter Skin
Beauty

Everyone 30+ Should Focus On These 3 Nutrients For Firmer, Brighter Skin

Alexandra Engler

How To Slow Down The Skin Aging Process According To Research
Beauty

How To Slow Down The Skin Aging Process According To Research

Alexandra Engler

For Full, Glossy Hair, Look No Further Than These Hair Care Products
Beauty

For Full, Glossy Hair, Look No Further Than These Hair Care Products

Hannah Frye

These Makeup Products Lift, Plump, Hydrate & Brighten — And Never Feel Cakey
Beauty

These Makeup Products Lift, Plump, Hydrate & Brighten — And Never Feel Cakey

Jamie Schneider

These High-Tech Tools & Treatments Will Take Your Routine To The Next Level
Beauty

These High-Tech Tools & Treatments Will Take Your Routine To The Next Level

Jamie Schneider

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Just Got A Major Upgrade
Beauty

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Just Got A Major Upgrade

Carleigh Ferrante

Here's Just A Long List Of Ways To Prevent & Fade Dark Spots
Beauty

Here's Just A Long List Of Ways To Prevent & Fade Dark Spots

Alexandra Engler

This Device Promotes Thicker Hair In Just 10 Minutes Per Day — What An Expert Says
Beauty

This Device Promotes Thicker Hair In Just 10 Minutes Per Day — What An Expert Says

Carleigh Ferrante

I'm Shocked By The Before & After Photos For This Natural Hair Growth Treatment
Beauty

I'm Shocked By The Before & After Photos For This Natural Hair Growth Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Everyone 30+ Should Focus On These 3 Nutrients For Firmer, Brighter Skin
Beauty

Everyone 30+ Should Focus On These 3 Nutrients For Firmer, Brighter Skin

Alexandra Engler

How To Slow Down The Skin Aging Process According To Research
Beauty

How To Slow Down The Skin Aging Process According To Research

Alexandra Engler

For Full, Glossy Hair, Look No Further Than These Hair Care Products
Beauty

For Full, Glossy Hair, Look No Further Than These Hair Care Products

Hannah Frye

These Makeup Products Lift, Plump, Hydrate & Brighten — And Never Feel Cakey
Beauty

These Makeup Products Lift, Plump, Hydrate & Brighten — And Never Feel Cakey

Jamie Schneider

These High-Tech Tools & Treatments Will Take Your Routine To The Next Level
Beauty

These High-Tech Tools & Treatments Will Take Your Routine To The Next Level

Jamie Schneider

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.