This Clean Mascara Is So Good, It Looks Like I Got A Lash Lift

Some quick context about my lashes: My flutters are naturally quite long and curly—but they’re also very light, so they practically disappear without a layer of mascara. So whenever I do coat on pigment, it really transforms my look (take a quick peek at the before and after photos below, and you’ll know what I’m talking about).

However, the Im-Possible Mascara proves especially transformative for my lashes—all I need is one coat to make them appear instantly more spider-like. And every time I pump the wand in and out of the tube, I marvel at the creamy formula; my lashes never feel stiff, even as I apply multiple layers. Somehow the wand also picks up just the right amount of pigment each time—I never have to wipe off excess mascara on the sides of the tube. (That’s one of Weis’ major pet peeves, she told me, as it's a recipe for messy clumps.)

And the flat side of the wand makes it easy to wiggle some product onto my outer lash corners, which tend to droop on their own and make me appear sleepy. Most importantly, though, the pigment lasts all day long without smudging or making my eyelashes feel brittle. So in the name of performance and eyelash health, I can’t sing enough praises.