The One Piece Of Equipment You Need To Master At-Home Workouts

First things first: Kettlebells are versatile. You can use them for a variety of moves (think swings, farmer's carries, deadlifts, goblet squats, and more). "I will also do a push-press or some kind of squat with kettlebells," Lyon says. You can even hold the kettlebell in different ways (by its base, its handle, or even upside down) to tweak the difficulty level and how the muscle is being stressed.