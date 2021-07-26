Full disclosure: Dom D'Agostino, Ph.D., is not a huge fan of snacking. Of course, the king of keto and associate professor at the University of South Florida (who focuses on neuropharmacology, medical biochemistry, physiology, and neuroscience) indulges in a keto-friendly dessert every single night (while you're here, check out his go-to blueberry chocolate mousse recipe), but his meals are typically so protein-rich and satiating that he rarely feels the need for a nibble midday. That’s not to say he never feels peckish from time to time.

On the mindbodygreen podcast, D’Agostino shares his go-to snacks for whenever he needs a little something extra.