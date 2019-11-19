This shredded Brussels sprouts with bacon recipe will satisfy every keto-eating person at your Thanksgiving table.

The smokiness of the bacon and the saltiness of the Parmesan cheese are the perfect low-carb complements to the Brussels sprouts' earthy flavor. If you have extra time, you can soak the Brussels sprouts for an hour in salt water before shredding them to cut some of their characteristic bitterness.

If you want to kick it up a notch, add a little sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes to the pan while the Brussels sprouts are cooking.