These Keto-Friendly Brussels Sprouts With Bacon Are Tasty & Nutritious

Lindsay Boyers
Lindsay Boyers is a nutrition consultant specializing in elimination diets, gut health, and food sensitivities. Lindsay earned a degree in food & nutrition from Framingham State University, and she holds a Certificate in Holistic Nutrition Consulting from the American College of Healthcare Sciences.

November 19, 2019

This shredded Brussels sprouts with bacon recipe will satisfy every keto-eating person at your Thanksgiving table.

The smokiness of the bacon and the saltiness of the Parmesan cheese are the perfect low-carb complements to the Brussels sprouts' earthy flavor. If you have extra time, you can soak the Brussels sprouts for an hour in salt water before shredding them to cut some of their characteristic bitterness.

If you want to kick it up a notch, add a little sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes to the pan while the Brussels sprouts are cooking.

Shredded Brussels Sprouts With Bacon

Serves 6

Ingredients:

  • 6 slices no-sugar-added bacon
  • 3 tablespoons grass-fed butter
  • ½ teaspoon minced garlic
  • ¼ cup pine nuts
  • 2 (10-ounce) bags shaved Brussels sprouts
  • 2 green onions, minced
  • ½ teaspoon seasoning salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

Method:

  1. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add bacon and cook until crispy, about 7 minutes, flipping once. Transfer bacon to a paper-towel-lined plate.
  2. Reserve 2 tablespoons of bacon grease and dispose of the rest safely. Add butter to pan and allow to melt. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds before adding pine nuts. Cook until pine nuts start to brown, about 3 minutes.
  3. Add Brussels sprouts, green onions, salt, and pepper to the pan and cook until Brussels sprouts are tender but still slightly crispy, about 8 minutes.
  4. While Brussels sprouts are cooking, roughly chop bacon.
  5. When Brussels sprouts are tender, stir in bacon and Parmesan cheese. Serve hot.
Excerpted from The Everything® Keto Cycling Cookbook by Lindsay Boyers. Copyright © 2019 by Simon & Schuster Inc. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

