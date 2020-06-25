"Karezza requires preparatory mental exercise," Lloyd writes. "It requires first the understanding and conviction that the spiritual, the caressive, the tender side of the relation is much more important, much more productive of pleasure in fact, than the merely sexual, and that throughout the whole relation the sexual is to be held subordinate to this love side as its tool, its agent, its feeder. Sex is indeed required to furnish all it has to the feast, but strictly under the leadership of and to the glory of love. ... Let both of you think more about your love than your passion; translate your sex-passion as much as possible into heart-passion."