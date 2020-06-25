Karezza is a slow and sensual way of having sex that entirely removes climax from the sexual equation, leaving space for emotional connection and heightened affection. The karezza method has ancient spiritual roots but began to be widely established in the modern era with the publication of ob-gyn Alice Bunker Stockham’s 1903 book Karezza: The Ethics of Marriage. Stockham coined the term “karezza,” which she took from the Italian word “carezza,” meaning caress.

The intent behind the karezza method is to deepen the sexual and emotional connection, according to certified clinical sexologist Randi Levison. The practice “teaches couples to focus on the entire being, not just a body part,” she says. “It’s all about relaxing and being in the present moment.”

The practice has also been known by the Latin name “coitus reservatus,” although this is slightly different from true karezza, because coitus reservatus only involves the penetrating partner withholding from orgasm while encouraging the receptive partner to still have them.

Like tantric sex and other more sensual sexual practices, the karezza method has gained popularity over the years with couples who find that it brings true intimacy and connection back to their relationships.