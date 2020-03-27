 Skip to content

These 4 Juices Can Help Reduce Bloating, Brain Fog & Support Liver Detoxification

Rosemary Ferguson, CNM, ND
Written by Rosemary Ferguson, CNM, ND
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
Last updated on March 27, 2020

As a nutritionist and naturopathic doctor, you could say I support a food is medicine mentality. And when it comes to ailments like bloating, brain fog, and digestive issues, there are plenty of holistic routes you can take.

If you're experiencing any of these symptoms, it's always best to consult your doctor about your specific plan of action. However, looking at what you eat can be a good place to start—here are three juice recipes that can help you get the nutrients you need.

1. Bloat-Friendly Juice

Bloating is a real problem for many people and can be extremely uncomfortable. The ingredients in this juice can really help. Pineapple has helpful digestive enzymes, but the secret to this juice is the fennel and ginger. They combine to build up good prebiotic bacteria, which help the gut deal with food more efficiently and therefore can help reduce the bloating.

Ingredients:

  • ½ small pineapple, rind removed
  • ½ fennel bulb
  • 2 stalks of celery
  • 2- to 4-inch piece of fresh ginger (you may need to work up to higher amounts of ginger—it can be quite strong)

Method: Pass all the ingredients through the juicer.

2. Crystal Clear Juice

Rosemary is well-known for aiding memory and concentration. The sage can also help balance the hormones, especially for those at the start of menopause, as it can reduce hot flashes. The combination of these herbs can help reduce brain fog and improve focus, while the other healthy ingredients add beneficial nutrients.

Ingredients:

  • ¼ pineapple, rind removed
  • 2 beets
  • 2 stalks of celery
  • 6 radishes
  • 1 teaspoon rosemary leaves
  • 1 teaspoon thyme leaves
  • 6 sage leaves

Method: Pass all the ingredients through the juicer, wrapping the rosemary and thyme in the sage leaves (otherwise they will get lost in the juicer).

3. Super Green Juice

This juice is amazingly nutrient dense. It is a powerhouse of sulfur-containing vegetables that have antioxidant properties, all geared up to assist the liver and the production of glutathione, which is one of the most essential antioxidants in the body.

Ingredients:

  • 2 lacinato kale leaves
  • handful of spinach
  • handful of kale
  • 2 stalks of celery
  • small handful of parsley
  • 1 apple
  • ½ pear
  • 8 raspberries
  • juice of 1 lime

Method: Pass all the ingredients through the juicer, except the lemon juice, stirring it in at the end.

4. Turmeric Dream Juice

This juice is great for the morning. The lemon gets the liver going, helping to produce digestive juices that can support your body's detoxification. Turmeric is good for gut health, but it is the curcumin found in turmeric that is the key to this recipe—helping to mop up any residues left by alcohol.

Ingredients:

  • 1 apple
  • 2 carrots
  • 1 stalk of celery
  • 1 pear
  • juice of 1 lemon
  • 1–2 teaspoons ground turmeric (feel free to start with ½ tsp and build the amount up)

Method: Pass all the ingredients, except the lemon juice and turmeric, through the juicer. Stir in the lemon juice and turmeric at the end.

Recipes excerpted from Juice + Nourish: 100 Refreshing Juices and Smoothies to Promote Health, Energy, and Beauty © Rosemary Ferguson, 2015. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available wherever books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com.

Rosemary Ferguson, CNM, ND
Rosemary Ferguson, CNM, ND
Rosemary Ferguson, CNM, ND, is a qualified naturopath who runs her own clinic on London’s Harley Street. She also writes for publications such as Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health...

