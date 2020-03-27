As a nutritionist and naturopathic doctor, you could say I support a food is medicine mentality. And when it comes to ailments like bloating, brain fog, and digestive issues, there are plenty of holistic routes you can take.

If you're experiencing any of these symptoms, it's always best to consult your doctor about your specific plan of action. However, looking at what you eat can be a good place to start—here are three juice recipes that can help you get the nutrients you need.