3 Mental & Physical Exercises John Legend Uses To Tap Into Creativity

Whether you're the type of person who curates a new playlist for every mood, or someone who sticks to the same tried and true songs, music likely plays a role in your life. Music can help you focus at work, motivate you during a workout, and help you tap into your emotions. Sounds a lot like meditation, no?

Arguably, no one understands the power of music more than eleven-time Grammy Award–winning artist, John Legend. To find out how he gets into a creative flow, mbg asked the musician and chief music officer at Headspace how he calms his mind and body before a writing session.