The first step to reducing neuroplastic pain is reducing your fear. This may sound simple, but our natural human reaction to pain is to be afraid of it—so it's easier said than done! Start by affirming to yourself what the pain is and what the pain is not. Neuroplastic pain is a faulty alarm. It is not indicative of danger or damage to my body. Take a deep breath, close your eyes, and gently notice the sensation of the pain. Affirm to yourself, "These sensations are safe, and my body is calm."