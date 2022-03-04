It depends. “Black coffee is beneficial to gut health, as long as you don’t overdo it,” says Zhaoping Li, M.D., Ph.D., nutrition researcher, professor of medicine, and chief of the Division of Clinical Nutrition at the University of California, Los Angeles.

One small study in The American Journal of Gastroenterology analyzed gut microbiome samples taken during routine colonoscopies and found that people who drank two or more cups of coffee daily throughout the previous year had better gut microbiome profiles than those who had less or no coffee.

“The chlorogenic acids in coffee have also been suggested to increase the diversity in the gut microbiome,” Singh says. “It is felt that this may be one of the mechanisms by which it can impact metabolism and provide health benefits.”

But Gans points out that regularly having coffees that are high in added sugar and fat could work against your gut health. As a result, she says, it’s better to focus on coffees that are low in sugar or have no sugar at all to support gut health.

As for coffee directly impacting the probiotic you consume, Chen says it’s unlikely to cause an issue. “There’s no good evidence that coffee will hurt it,” she says.