CBD At Night vs. Morning: When's The Best Time Of Day To Take It?

If you're curious about incorporating cannabidiol (CBD) into your wellness routine, you've probably wondered when, exactly, you should take it for the best results.

Is CBD better used before bed, like other natural remedies such as chamomile or magnesium, or is it better to take it first thing in the morning for a dose of balance and calm to get you through the day?

Like many aspects of CBD, there isn't an exact science to the timing. The good news is that CBD can be beneficial regardless of what digits your clock is displaying. And deciding whether to take CBD in the morning or evening depends on your unique body chemistry and the reason you're reaching for CBD in the first place. Here's what you need to know.