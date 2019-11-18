mindbodygreen

CBD At Night vs. Morning: When's The Best Time Of Day To Take It?

November 18, 2019

If you're curious about incorporating cannabidiol (CBD) into your wellness routine, you've probably wondered when, exactly, you should take it for the best results. 

Is CBD better used before bed, like other natural remedies such as chamomile or magnesium, or is it better to take it first thing in the morning for a dose of balance and calm to get you through the day? 

Like many aspects of CBD, there isn't an exact science to the timing. The good news is that CBD can be beneficial regardless of what digits your clock is displaying. And deciding whether to take CBD in the morning or evening depends on your unique body chemistry and the reason you're reaching for CBD in the first place. Here's what you need to know. 

Should you take CBD in the morning or at night? 

Let's start with how CBD affects you in the first place: It all comes down to your endocannabinoid system, or ECS for short. While CBD is the compound making headlines and getting all the attention, the ECS is the vast regulatory system in the body that compounds like CBD interact with. It acts as the connection between the hemp plant and our bodies and explains why CBD works. 

The ECS is a network of receptors, enzymes, and compounds called endocannabinoids, which are similar to many of the compounds—called phytocannabinoids—found in hemp. These cannabinoid receptors are found in the brain, nervous system, and many of the major organs (they're even found in the skin!). 

You might be wondering why we're talking about all this science. Well, the role of the ECS is to promote balance in your body's biochemistry and physiology—and that means something different for each and every one of us. And since the goal of CBD is to support the ECS, which is unique to the individual, the best way to find out whether you should take CBD in the morning or at night is to experiment with different doses and delivery methods throughout the day.  

How do you find the best time to take CBD for you? 

Since the endocannabinoid system controls so many aspects of our well-being, you might be surprised to find you benefit from CBD at any time of day when you start experimenting. For example, Naturopathica's Chill Full Spectrum CBD Microdose Elixir—which contains 250 mg of nonpsychoactive, isolate-free cannabinoids in every bottle—is specifically formulated to promote a great night's sleep. But since it's all about balance, it doesn't hurt to try it in the morning, too. In fact, allowing CBD's stress-busting benefits to work throughout the day could help you wind down more easily later that evening. Win-win. 

Similarly, if you carry a lot of tension in your neck and shoulders throughout the day, you might assume that topical CBD is best applied in the morning. But a topical CBD balm, like Naturopathica's Chill Full-Spectrum CBD & Kava Balm CBD applied at night can work to relieve tension while you sleep, making your workday the next day a lot more comfortable. 

The reality is that CBD will get to work promoting balance in your body no matter when you take it. And the best time to take CBD is when it works most efficiently for you. 

What should you know before you try CBD?

It's worth noting that, as with many herbs, the benefits of CBD may build as you take it over time. This means if you're experimenting with CBD for a specific issue, taking it twice daily for a month might help you maximize your results. 

But even more important than the time of day you take your CBD—and the number of days you incorporate it into your routine—is the quality of CBD you're taking. This is particularly important when you learn that the hemp plant is a bioaccumulator, which means it actually absorbs toxins and chemicals from the soil, putting you at risk for pesticide exposure and heavy metals if the product isn't sourced and tested responsibly. 

The good news is that Naturopathica's CBD products are full-spectrum, CO2 extracted, and third-party lab tested multiple times. The hemp they're sourced from is also organically grown on a small-batch farm in the United States by farmers who are devoted to ethical, sustainable farming. 

So whether you're giving yourself a CBD balm neck massage as you roll out of bed or dropping CBD under your tongue as you roll into bed (or both!), your priority should be making sure that CBD is from a brand you trust. 

