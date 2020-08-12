Let’s start with a condition typically associated with chiropractic care: Lower back pain. If you’re experiencing pain at any level, particularly in the lower lumbar region (as my acquaintance's family member did) chiropractic care can help tremendously.

While many medications may block pain, chiropractic is all about safely and effectively getting to the cause. One randomized, double-blind, controlled clinical trial evaluated the levels of pain in patients with problems in their lower back before and after a lumbar adjustment. Every indicator of pain improved for the treatment group.

However and wherever someone experiences pain, it can be very debilitating. Occasionally, a patient might imagine booking more chiropractic visits might help resolve the condition better or more quickly. In my experience, it is very rare that only one or two adjustments of a long-standing or new problem will bring about complete relief.

As with any area within health and wellness, balance is key. Eating too much healthy food can become unhealthy. Megadosing certain nutrients can be as problematic as not getting enough. Likewise, chiropractic care is not necessarily a “more is better” intervention, as any skilled chiropractor will tell his or her patients.

Chiropractic provides people something hopeful and useful that they can turn to again and again. Especially for people frustrated with conventional healthcare, chiropractic care can be a natural and effective way to manage pain and support good function.

There is a big difference, however, between addiction and awareness. In this context, the term “addicted” suggests using something habitually, and developing a dependency, even when it may no longer be needed. (As a practitioner, I don’t wish for this as an outcome.)

Awareness, on the other hand, relates to knowing that there are options outside-the-box. From there, it involves communicating clearly with your chiropractor, discussing a plan of care that can best benefit you, and determining the best long-term strategy for your condition and goals. Being aware that chiropractic is an option for you is a good thing — and it doesn’t mean you’ll become hooked on it forever.