All of this being said, nobody knows your skin like you do. So if a baking soda cleanser works for you and you never experience irritation or dryness, then please, carry on. However, it’s important to remember that this simple ingredient won’t prevent your skin from aging, like many people claim online. And on that note, allow us to emphasize that it's OK to get wrinkles as you age—it's a natural human experience that shouldn't be stigmatized.