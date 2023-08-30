I recently came across a video of a content creator using baking soda as a cleanser, and it stopped me in my tracks. Her skin was absolutely glowing and (appeared to be) entirely wrinkle-free—she attributed those positive traits to this twice-weekly ritual.

When I further researched the topic on TikTok, I found a few dermatologists' reaction videos that answered my pressing question: Is this the simple skin care hack truly that transformative?

It turns out, not really. As board-certified dermatologist Andrea Suarez, M.D.,FAAD, explains in a response video, a DIY baking soda cleanser is not worth the risk for most people.

“I don’t recommend putting baking soda on your skin," she shares. "It’s very caustic, can disrupt your skin’s pH, leading to a lot of dryness and irritation, and can really aggravate underlying skin problems like acne and atopic dermatitis.”

Her response is just one of many anti-baking soda videos from dermatologists and estheticians on TikTok, suggesting that most people should skip this DIY hack—especially folks with sensitive complexions or inflammatory skin conditions.