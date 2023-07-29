Dance is such a huge part of my life, and always has been. I’ve been dancing since I was three years old, and spent nearly every day since moving my body to music.

So at age 22, while performing onstage during the 7th season of So You Think You Can Dance, I was shocked to experience numbness from the waist down suddenly. I felt shocks down my spine, and I had no idea what was happening.

I assumed I’d probably pinched a nerve in my back — after all, as a dancer, I was constantly throwing my body around. I was also used to pushing past pain and discomfort, so I just kept going. I didn’t want to seem like I was hurt or lose my job, so I continued to pummel through it all.

When I later went to see my doctor, they had no idea what had caused it. So I carried on with dancing and performing as usual. But as an athlete very in tune with my body, I knew deep down something wasn’t right.